Public Health

FDA could soon authorize Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

By Abrar Al-Heeti
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Food and Drug Administration could authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot for all adults as early as Thursday, The New York Times reported Tuesday. That would mean any adult who got a second dose of the vaccine at least six months prior could be eligible to get the third shot...

