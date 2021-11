Nvidia acquisition of ARM is facing challenges from the UK and Europe. It has been over a year now since Nvidia (NVDA) announced its intended acquisition of ARM. There were rumors floating prior to the intended acquisition announcement that Nvidia was about to make such a move. Over a month prior to the announcement, we wrote an article about why the acquisition was unlikely to occur and an alternate path Nvidia could take instead of the acquisition. (see "Nvidia Is Likely To Make A Strategic Investment In ARM Instead Of Buying It Outright" ). Of course, the prognostication appeared inaccurate when Nvidia went on to make the acquisition announcement. Now that more than a year has passed since the announcement and with regulators in no hurry to approve the deal, is Nvidia's acquisition of ARM likely, or were we correct with our previous assessment that Nvidia is likely to make a strategic investment instead of buying ARM outright?

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO