2021 RSM Classic: Tee Times, TV, Featured LIVE Groups
The PGA Tour is on the southern coast of Georgia this week for the 12th edition of the RSM Classic in St Simons Island.
The field at Sea Island Golf Resort will include 156 players, all vying for a piece of the $7,200,000 purse, including a first-place prize worth $1,296,000.
Headliners include Louis Oosthuizen, Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Patrick Reed, and Joaquin Niemann, among others.
The PGA Tour announced the pairings and tee times for the opening two rounds which will include four featured LIVE groups.
2021 RSM Classic: Featured Groups
- Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen, Max Homa
- Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann
- Harris English, Kevin Kisner, Robert Streb
- Webb Simpson, Justin Rose, Jason Day
How to Follow the RSM Classic
TELEVISION: Thu-Fri: 12-3 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 1-4 p.m. ET (GOLF Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thu-Fri: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)
RADIO: Thu-Fri: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM)
LINKS: Website | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
2021 RSM Classic Tee Times
