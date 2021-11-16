ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2021 RSM Classic: Tee Times, TV, Featured LIVE Groups

By Kevin Reid
 6 days ago
Australians Adam Scott and Cameron Smith walk on the 18th hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann via Getty Images)

The PGA Tour is on the southern coast of Georgia this week for the 12th edition of the RSM Classic in St Simons Island.

The field at Sea Island Golf Resort will include 156 players, all vying for a piece of the $7,200,000 purse, including a first-place prize worth $1,296,000.

Headliners include Louis Oosthuizen, Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Patrick Reed, and Joaquin Niemann, among others.

The PGA Tour announced the pairings and tee times for the opening two rounds which will include four featured LIVE groups.

2021 RSM Classic: Featured Groups

  1. Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen, Max Homa
  2. Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann
  3. Harris English, Kevin Kisner, Robert Streb
  4. Webb Simpson, Justin Rose, Jason Day

How to Follow the RSM Classic

TELEVISION: Thu-Fri: 12-3 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 1-4 p.m. ET (GOLF Channel)

PGA TOUR LIVE: Thu-Fri: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)

RADIO: Thu-Fri: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM)

2021 RSM Classic Tee Times

Pro Golf Weekly

ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com

