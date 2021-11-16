Mandolin Announces Livestream of 5th Annual THUNDERGONG! A Benefit for Amputees in Need

Volunteers will hold the 5th annual Prohibition Party on Dec. 4 at the Annex Event Center, located 507 Main St., from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Party goers are required to dress appropriately in flapper dresses, Gatsby gowns, spats, suspenders, pearls or hats. The evening will feature live music by the Swing Farm Gypsy Jazz and The Bill Emery Band, hors d’oeuvres prepared by Fremont Provisions, a curated silent auction, dancing, photo booth and period-specific cocktails. All attendees must be 21 or over. General admission is $65/person or $110 per couple. VIP admission is $100 per person and includes exclusive access to the balcony lounge, dedicated cocktail service, front of the line pass, and a custom gift bag. Proceeds will help support the Fremont Center for the Arts. Complimentary taxi rides will be provided by Trent Rundell: All State Insurance. Tickets are available online at prohibitionpartycanoncity.weebly.com and are expected to sell out.

CAÑON CITY, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO