Center Fire Department monitors fire on Kedron Church Road, tells residents there is no danger

The Center Fire Department is closely monitoring a large fire that started Monday afternoon, as it safely smolders out.

The fire, which is currently smoldering, is contained, according to the Center Fire Department. However, multiple locals have called in reports of a fire because the amount of smoke is misleading; firefighters estimate the fire is smoking over eight acres of land.

The Center Fire Department and the Monetta Fire Department responded to the hard-to-reach brush fire on Kedron Church Road around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

A CFD firefighter on the scene said it’s “a pretty substantial fire, we just can’t get to it.”

The Aiken Standard was told the fire was about a half-mile off the main road, but it was inaccessible to firefighters.

The S.C. Forestry Commission responded and sent Wildland Fire units.

Lt. Ken Finucan with the Center Fire Department said Wildland Fire created a number of "breaks," which are circles the width of a car, cleared in the brush by a bulldozer, he explained.

"The fire will burn up until the breaks and will then lose fuel," Finucan said. There are about 1,000 smoldering piles remaining.

"A nice rain oftentimes puts everything out completely, but high winds whip things up - and what was smoldering and smoking, will now turn to small burns," Finucan said.

"They eventually will burn themselves out, but not for quite a long time," he said. The fire is estimated to smolder for the next five to seven days depending on the weather.

Finucan said the fire was likely caused by smoking.

"There was trash and debris," he said. "Somebody was probably back in there, perhaps having a party and lit a cigarette, and it wasn't put completely out."

Concerned passersby

The Center Fire Department responded back to the scene Tuesday afternoon after a good samaritan reported another fire today in the same location, thinking it was a new one.

"We expect to get more phone calls from motorists passing on the interstate, because there's a lot of smoke as you go by," Finucan said. "Over time, it will become less and less visible to a motorist, but right now it's quite a large area to be smoking."

Finucan said locals may be on high alert following a large brush fire that swept through Aiken in May 2019.

"Two years ago, we had the largest brush fire in a decade," he said. "It was a monster. We had about 15 fire departments out there at one time when it initially came in. They put smoky area signs up on the interstate, for three miles before you actually got to the location where it's started, in each direction."

However, Finucan said he doesn't think they'll have to do that for this one.

The 2019 fire, nicknamed "The Gateway Fire," was located near Interstate 20 and burned roughly 200 acres of land; around 45 homes were evacuated, according to officials with the S.C. Forestry Commission and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.