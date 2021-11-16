ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Dahlman confirmed winner in Kalispell Ward 3 recount

By BRET ANNE SERBIN
The Daily Inter Lake
The Daily Inter Lake
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PrB4Q_0cykC5Yd00

Calls of “10, Jessica” and “10, Rod” rang out through a packed county conference room Tuesday afternoon during a recount election for Kalispell’s Ward 3 City Council representative.

Jessica Dahlman was confirmed as the winner after the recount, narrowly defeating Rod Kuntz by eight votes, 451 to 443 — the same count that was tallied in the Nov. 2 municipal election.

“I knew that they would come out the same,” said Dahlman. “I had confidence in the integrity of the Flathead County Elections Office.

“When it comes so close like this, it’s only natural to want a recount, and that’s why we have the statutes written the way they are,” she added. “And I am happy to be the new Ward 3 councilor for Kalispell.”

Under state law, a defeated candidate can request a recount when they lose “by a margin not exceeding 10 votes,” or if the candidate “is defeated by a margin not exceeding 1/4 of 1% of the total votes cast” — whichever is greater.

The defeated candidate must file a petition for a recount “within 5 days after the official canvass.”

It took about an hour to complete the recount. The Flathead County commissioners and three assistants hand-counted the votes that were originally machine-tabulated on Nov. 2.

“It’s the prudent thing to do when an election is this close,” said Kuntz.

He called the election “a big win” because it demonstrated “election integrity under the microscope at the local level.”

The recount only turned up one question over whether one vote was counted as an absentee or an election day ballot, but it didn’t change the candidate totals.

Reporter Bret Anne Serbin may be reached at 406-758-4459 or bserbin@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

2 of 17 hostages released in Haiti, U.S. missionary group says

Two of the 17 people taken hostage in Haiti last month have been freed, their church organization said Sunday. Both members are "safe" and "in good spirits," according to the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries. No further information, including the identities of those freed or how their release was secured, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Elections
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
Flathead County, MT
Government
Kalispell, MT
Elections
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Government
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kalispell Ward 3#Ward 3 City Council
CBS News

European thinktank adds U.S. to list of "backsliding" democracies for 1st time

Stockholm — The United States has joined an annual list of "backsliding" democracies for the first time, the International IDEA think-tank said on Monday, pointing to a "visible deterioration" that it said began in 2019. Globally, more than one in four people live in a backsliding democracy, a proportion that rises to more than two in three with the addition of authoritarian or "hybrid" regimes, according to the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.
POLITICS
The Daily Inter Lake

The Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell, MT
2K+
Followers
120
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Inter Lake

Comments / 0

Community Policy