Two days later, a lot of people here in the Hub City are still shaking our collective heads and asking: "What the hell was that???" On Saturday, the Red Raiders snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Iowa State Cyclones, 41-38. In the win, kicker Jonathan Garibay joined incoming coach Joey McGuire as the only two men to never have to buy a beer in Lubbock after cementing his legend status with a 62-yard field goal as time expired to give Texas Tech the win. Some are calling it the greatest victory in Texas Tech history. Not a win against Texas, or Oklahoma, or Baylor, but a win over Iowa freaking State is our greatest ever.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO