A new student run credit union has opened at Buchanan Middle School. The school last week held a ribbon cutting for the Buchanan Junior Herd Student Credit Union. It’s part of an Honor Credit Union program that helps students learn about saving. This marks the 19th student credit union opened at a school by Honor. Community Assistant Vice President Karol Behrle says the new location at the middle school will help to bring awareness to students from grades five through seven about the importance of saving money. The Buchanan Junior Herd Student Credit Union will be open to the students at the middle school every other Tuesday from 7:30 to 8:00 a.m.

BUCHANAN, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO