ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor, Attorney General and Dept. of Consumer and Worker Protection Announce $18.8 Million Settlement of Workplace Violations with Home Health Care Companies

A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo
 8 days ago

Settlement secures millions in restitution for 12,000 home health aides to resolve violations of the NYC Paid Safe and Sick Leave and Wage and Hour Laws. NEW YORK—Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York State Attorney General Letitia James and Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner Peter A. Hatch today reached...

www1.nyc.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Mayor de Blasio Celebrates Council Passage of Gowanus Neighborhood Plan

De Blasio administration’s largest rezoning to freshen up decades-old codes in dynamic, transit-rich neighborhood. Plan delivers $250 million in new public investment for public parks, resilient infrastructure, and community amenities. NEW YORK— The de Blasio Administration and Council Members Brad Lander and Stephen Levin today celebrated the City Council’s approval...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul Announces Acceptance of Canadian Vaccination Credentials for Business Entry in New York State

Represents the First Credential Exchange Between New York State and a Non-US Entity. COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates Issued From Seven Canadian Provinces/Territories Can Be Validated Through the State's Excelsior Pass Scanner App. Over 6.6 Million Excelsior Passes, Including Over 1 Million Excelsior Passes Plus Retrieved to Date. Excelsior Pass Plus Now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul Launches New 'Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate' Vaccine Incentive Program for 5- To 11-Year-Olds for a Chance to Win A SUNY or CUNY Full Scholarship

Parents and Guardians of 5- To 11-Year-Olds Who Receive Their First Vaccine Dose by December 19 Can Enter Into the Random Drawing Here. 10 Winners per Week for Five Weeks with First Winners Announced November 24; Drawing Schedule Available Here. New Posters, Stickers and Other Assets Available For Providers on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

OGS Helps Service-Disabled Veterans Grow Their Businesses and Urges More To Utilize Successful Program

New York State’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Program Certifies 14 New Companies. In observation of Veterans Day, the New York State Office of General Services (OGS) today announced the recent State certification of 14 new Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOBS) and the release of a new video that urges veterans to learn more about the State’s SDVOB program, its benefits, and how to apply for SDVOB certification.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Mayor de Blasio Unveils First Monthly Update on new Blueprint to Combat Extreme Weather in New York City

In less than four weeks, New York City has put into action new strategies to guard against severe weather. NEW YORK—Mayor Bill de Blasio today released the first monthly update to “The New Normal: Combatting Storm-Related Extreme Weather in New York City,” a landmark report that provides New York City with a new blueprint to prepare for and respond to extreme weather. Based on report findings, New York City has already enhanced outreach to vulnerable areas, launched new emergency communications protocols, taken action to protect New Yorkers in basement apartments, and started key infrastructure improvements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Mayor, Senator Schumer, NY Taxi Workers Alliance, and Marblegate Asset Management Announce Agreement to Supplement Medallion Relief Program with City Backstop

NEW YORK—Mayor de Blasio, New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) Commissioner and Chair Aloysee Heredia Jarmoszuk, and Senator Charles Schumer today announced an agreement between the City, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA), and Marblegate Asset Management (Marblegate), the largest medallion lender, to supplement the City’s Medallion Relief Program (MRP) with a City-funded deficiency guarantee to achieve greater principal reduction and lower monthly payments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Settles NYC Paid Safe andSick Leave Case with American Airlines

NEW YORK—Mayor Bill de Blasio and Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Peter A. Hatch today announced a settlement agreement with American Airlines to resolve violations of the NYC Paid Safe and Sick Leave Law. As part of the settlement, American Airlines’ federal lawsuit arguing that the NYC Paid Safe and Sick Leave Law does not apply to airport workers will be dropped. The settlement also requires American Airlines to pay $220,000 to 598 ground crew workers whose rights had been violated, including its management and support staff, fleet service and mechanical employees, and passenger service employees, and to comply with the law going forward by updating their safe and sick policy which will improve access to leave for thousands of ground crew workers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Video, Audio, Photos, and Rush Transcript: Barclays Center Launches Vaccine Incentive Program With Governor Kathy Hochul and Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin

Beginning Nov. 3, Individuals Who Visit Arena's Vaccination Site and Receive First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Can Receive Two Complimentary Barclays Center Event Tickets. Governor Hochul: "We have to work with trusted allies. You know what that means? It's your parents, it's your friends, it's your neighbors, it's your teachers. And we have to get the word out right now that when this vaccine is available, that every kid says to their mom or dad and their guardian. I want to get the shot, I want to take my shots so I can be safe. I don't want to have to worry about this."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

New York City to Close Digital Divide for 1.6 Million Residents, Advance Racial Equity

Mayor de Blasio announces landmark advancements in digital equity across New York City, building critical broadband infrastructure for up to 1.6 million New Yorkers, while partnering on immediate-term affordable internet connectivity for more than 250,000 residents. NEW YORK––Mayor Bill de Blasio today announced the largest step of any city in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Package to Fight Gun Violence Epidemic

Legislation S.14A/A.613A Enacts Jose Webster Untraceable Firearms Act; Criminalizes the Sale of Ghost Guns and Requires Gunsmiths to Register Firearms and Unfinished Frames or Receivers They Assemble. Legislation S.13A/A.2666A Enacts Scott J. Beigel Unfinished Receiver Act; Prohibits Possession and Sale of Unfinished Frames or Receivers. Legislation S.7152/A.6522 Amends Definition of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Mayor de Blasio Celebrates Grand Opening of Major R. Owens Health and Wellness Community Center in Crown Heights

New center will offer sports and educational classes, camps and programming for children and community members, including free, low-cost and discounted opportunities to ensure access regardless of income. Video available at: https://youtu.be/-jVHWA_yVak. NEW YORK— Mayor de Blasio, New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), members of the Owens family, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

This is a fan page of the mayor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. With Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings, he has emerged as an authoritative voice during this unprecedented crisis, and brought us guidance and hope. Follow this page to learn the latest update about Coronavirus outbreak in New York, and of course, about your beloved Gov. Cuomo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy