Panza Foundation Announces Its 2022 Bands at Happy Dog Concert

The competitive marching season is over, but the band is continuing to play their instruments, now focusing on concert music. “We were disappointed to see the marching season end sooner than we had hoped,” assistant director of bands Cecily Yoakam said. “We are so proud of all the band students and are already looking forward to next year. Marching band is a lot of fun, and I enjoy them for a multitude of reasons. However, I am pumped for concert band this year.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO