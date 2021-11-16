Panza Foundation Announces Its 2022 Bands at Happy Dog Concert

LIVE CONCERT: NEW HORIZONS BAND OF DUPAGE – HOLIDAY CONCERT (Naperville, IL) : The New Horizons Band of DuPage will perform selections of Holiday favorites. The concert will include sing-alongs, the New Horizons Concert Band, German Band, and Jazz Band. New Horizons consist of musicians from Chicago and the surrounding suburbs under the direction of Maryann Flock. This year’s concert will be held at: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1310 Shepherd Drive, Naperville, IL 60565: 3:00 PM, Saturday, December 11, 2021. Admission is free. Face masks are required to be worn by all attendees. More info: NHBDuPage.org. 630-476-9072.
