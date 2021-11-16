ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Panza Foundation Announces Its 2022 Bands at Happy Dog Concert

coolcleveland.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2015, local musician John Panza decided to do something for his fellow musicians in the indie rock scene: he and his wife Jane founded the nonprofit Panza Foundation to raise money and give...

coolcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter dies; band cancels upcoming concerts

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The rock band Daughtry has announced it canceled next week's concert dates after the death of lead singer Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter, Hannah. "The Daughtry family thanks you for your understandng and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time," the musicians posted on social media late Friday.
MUSIC
yoursun.com

Venice Concert Band to honor Hanukkah, Christmas

The Venice Concert Band will celebrate Hanukkah and Christmas on the stage of the Venice Performing Arts Center Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. on Monday. For its holiday concert, the band will perform many traditional sounds of the season, as well as a few selections “with happy and surprising twists.”
MUSIC
13WMAZ

Macon Pops hosting big band concert at the Grand Opera House

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Pops are bringing a new take on big band music to the Grand Opera House. The Big Band Remix Concert will feature selections from two upcoming worldwide releases that feature Macon Pops co-founders Steve Moretti and Matt Catingub. Big band music is described by many...
MACON, GA
positivelynaperville.com

LIVE CONCERT: NEW HORIZONS BAND OF DUPAGE-HOLIDAY CONCERT

LIVE CONCERT: NEW HORIZONS BAND OF DUPAGE – HOLIDAY CONCERT (Naperville, IL) : The New Horizons Band of DuPage will perform selections of Holiday favorites. The concert will include sing-alongs, the New Horizons Concert Band, German Band, and Jazz Band. New Horizons consist of musicians from Chicago and the surrounding suburbs under the direction of Maryann Flock. This year’s concert will be held at: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1310 Shepherd Drive, Naperville, IL 60565: 3:00 PM, Saturday, December 11, 2021. Admission is free. Face masks are required to be worn by all attendees. More info: NHBDuPage.org. 630-476-9072.
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Charity
river1037.com

Halestorm announce “Happy Hale-i-Days” concert stream, earn No. 1 song with their single “Back from the Dead”

Halestorm have announced a special one-night-only streaming concert, billed as the “Happy Hale-i-Days” concert, set to air on December 23rd. The show was filmed in September at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana. Additionally, Halestorm’s latest song “Back from the Dead” just hit the top spot on Billboard’s...
MUSIC
Salina Post

KWU Honor Band Festival, free concert set for Saturday

The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will host the 22nd annual KWU High School Honor Band Festival Saturday on the KWU campus. The Honor Band will feature more than 30 high school musicians representing six area high schools. It will be conducted by James McAllister, department chair and director of bands, along with Chris Miertschin, director of athletic bands and assistant band director.
MUSIC
bocaratontribune.com

The Symphonia Announces December Concerts

Boca Raton, FL — The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra is gearing up for two December concerts to kick of their orchestral season – Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, both at 3 p.m., taking place at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton. SATURDAY, DEC....
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Charities
thelandonline.com

VIDEO: East band happy to be making music together again

Tucked away in a corner of Mankato East High School is a cozy enclave of creative kids. It’s called the band commons, and this is where the school’s musical youth come to hang with their tribe. Here the students have lockers, storage for instruments, a mezzanine, a giant sketch of Beethoven, and three different rooms for rehearsal, practice, education and growth.
MANKATO, MN
libertywingspan.com

Drumroll please, band begins to concert season

The competitive marching season is over, but the band is continuing to play their instruments, now focusing on concert music. “We were disappointed to see the marching season end sooner than we had hoped,” assistant director of bands Cecily Yoakam said. “We are so proud of all the band students and are already looking forward to next year. Marching band is a lot of fun, and I enjoy them for a multitude of reasons. However, I am pumped for concert band this year.”
MUSIC
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

‘America’s Heroes’ is theme of Ontario Chaffey Community Show Band concert

The Ontario Chaffey Community Show Band will present “America’s Heroes — Never Forgotten” 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, on the front steps of the Gardiner W. Spring Auditorium on the Chaffey High School campus, 1250 N. Euclid Ave., Ontario. The concert will pay a musical tribute to veterans, and the...
ONTARIO, CA
The Poly Post

Cal Poly Pomona band concert celebrates harmonious return of live music

On Nov. 3, the Cal Poly Pomona Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Winds returned to the stage to play for a live audience for the first time since the campus-wide shutdown. The concert, which took place on the grass outside of the Centerpointe Dining Commons, celebrated the return of live music after more than a year of being unable to perform in a group.
POMONA, CA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

GSC Jazz Band holiday concert slated Nov. 17

GLENVILLE — The Jazz Big Band and Jazz Combo will hold their annual holiday concert 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Glenville State College Fine Arts Center auditorium. The ensembles, under the direction of Jason Barr, Department of Fine Arts Chair and assistant professor of Music, will begin with traditional jazz favorites from a variety of styles including swing and rock.
GLENVILLE, WV
Denton Record-Chronicle

Eli Young Band returns to UNT for homecoming concert, mini-doc screening

Eli Young Band, another band that boasts University of North Texas alumni in its founding lineup, is headed back to Denton on Friday for homecoming. The Grammy-nominated country band got its start in Denton, when alumni Mike Eli (class of 2004), James young (class of '02) and Jon Jones (class of '04) met at UNT and started making music together.
DENTON, TX
culturemap.com

Plano Community Band Fall Concert with Texas Saxophone Quartet

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Plano Community Band will highlight classic wind band music and the sounds from saxophone musicians from the Texas Saxophone Quartet. The concert will feature Dialogues for Sax quartet, Winds, and Percussion by Curnow, and more.
TEXAS STATE
Observer-Reporter

MVAA presents Junior Stage Band concert

The Mon Valley Academy for the Arts will present the annual Twin Coaches Junior Stage Band concert Sunday at the Charleroi American Legion Post 22, 234 Fallowfield Ave. The concert will celebrate the band's five-year anniversary. Doors open at 3 p.m., with the concert scheduled for 4 to 5:30 p.m.
CHARLEROI, PA
Eureka Times-Standard

Calypso band returns with ‘Comeback Concert’

“The Comeback Concert” — featuring contemporary music for percussion performed by the Humboldt State University Percussion Ensemble, the rhythms of the Afro-Cuban tradition performed by the HSU World Percussion Group and the festive steel drum sounds of the Caribbean performed by the Humboldt State Calypso Band — will take place Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall on the HSU campus.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Girl Band Announce Name Change to Gilla Band, Issue Apology

Dublin noise rockers Girl Band have announced their name change to Gilla Band on social media today (Nov. 16). In an apology posted to their Twitter, the band said:. We are changing our band name. We will no longer be performing or releasing records under the name Girl Band. We...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy