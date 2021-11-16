ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavs BREAKING: Luka Doncic Injury - Ankle and Knee - Update

By Mike Fisher
 6 days ago

DALLAS - For the Dallas Mavericks, Monday night's 111-101 victory over the powerful Denver Nuggets is about as good as a win gets so far in the 2021-22 NBA season.

But Luka Doncic being hurt? That's about as bad as a win can get.

Said coach Jason Kidd: "Luka walked off on his own power. I think he got rolled up on on his lower left leg. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.''

"Tomorrow'' is here, with Shams Charania reporting that Doncic underwent tests on both his ankle and his knee, and the exams "showed no damage.''

The Mavs will continue to monitor, but obviously there is not yet full clarity on the availability of the MVP candidate, though ESPN adds that while the injury is "not too serious,'' Doncic is "likely to miss some time but Mavs hope not an extended stretch.''

'Just Not Enough': Luka-Less Mavs Fall Short in 105-98 Loss to Suns

It's the start of an odd "double-header'' of sorts, the Mavs in Phoenix without the MVP candidate Doncic.

10 hours ago

Life Without Luka: How Jalen Brunson Can Rescue Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks can count their blessings following the close call of Luka Doncic avoiding serious injury. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson is the answer.

21 hours ago

Lakers Money Move: New Home is ‘Crypto.com Arena’

Dallas Mavericks Offseason Tracker: The roster moves and more, from Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on down throughout the NBA season

23 hours ago

The injury occurred with 44 seconds remaining, when Doncic limped off the court, favoring his left ankle, after Nuggets guard Austin Rivers fell awkwardly on his leg from behind after Doncic tried to block Rivers’ shot attempt.

The limp-off ended a fine statistical night for Doncic, who ended with 23 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists and one highlighted by some two-man-game work that dazzled in the late going. The other participant in that two-man game? Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting, and recorded 11 rebounds.

The work was enough to offset the efforts of defending NBA MVP Jokic (a pipe-dreamy 35 points in 37 minutes, with 17 rebounds and six assists), and Doncic punctuated the win late in the lane against pal Jokic, with a Dirk Nowitzki-like move that also thrilled.

The Mavs (now 9-4 and winners of five of the last six games) did a lot of things that worked against a Denver team that came in with a 9-4 record. But to make this work in the near future? Dallas obviously needs a healthy Luka. ... ankle and knee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTfZr_0cyk4abK00

Comments / 0

