Energy Industry

Superior Energy Services launches RestoreCem self-healing cement system

worldoil.com
 8 days ago

HOUSTON – Superior Energy Services, a global leader in providing specialized oilfield services and equipment throughout the lifecycle of oil and gas wells, has launched its RestoreCem self-healing cement system to broaden its portfolio of products and enhance its service and support capabilities in the Middle East. RestoreCem’s self-healing...

www.worldoil.com

lpgasmagazine.com

LPG Spotlight: Combined Energy Services

More gallons per drop. Less drops per year. That is the mantra of Combined Energy Services, where long-term preparation and efficiency are top priorities. Mike Taylor, owner of the company – which provides propane and fuels to customers in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania – has taken great care to build up storage and maximize efficiencies throughout the past decade, a decision that has paid off given the myriad shortages that propane retailers and others face heading into the 2021-22 heating season.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techeblog.com

SpinLaunch System Uses Kinetic Energy to Launch Spacecraft, Complete with Vacuum-Sealed Centrifuge

Unlike other launch systems, the SpinLaunch propels spacecraft into orbit by using a large, vacuum-sealed centrifuge and a hypersonic tether to essentially spin them at up to 5,000 miles per hour to escape the atmosphere. At 165-feet-tall, the one-third scale SpinLaunch suborbital accelerator recently completed its first successful test at Spaceport America, accelerating a 10-foot projectile to high speed and then releasing it in less than a millisecond. Read more for a video and additional information.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldoil.com

ADNOC awards Baker Hughes two major contracts through its local partners

ABU DHABI – Baker Hughes has been awarded two contracts from ADNOC this week for equipment and services across multiple upstream fields and projects in the United Arab Emirates. As part of ADNOC’s largest ever wellheads award globally, Baker Hughes’ Surface Pressure Control (SPC) product line in the Oilfield Equipment...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Carbon+Intel: Schlumberger JV signs industrial decarbonization pilot project agreement

PARIS - Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and partners have announced the signature of pilot project agreements between Genvia and critical-industry leaders on the pathway to net zero in the cement and steel industries. Through these agreements, Genvia will scale up the next generation of electrolyzer technology, developed over two decades of R&D at the CEA, to produce clean hydrogen without CO2 emissions, accelerating the decarbonization of multiple industrial sectors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superior Energy Services#Self Healing#Oil And Gas#Temperature#Restorecem#Restorecem Heavy#Hpht
top1000funds.com

Investing in the backbone of the future energy system

Power prices will not fall to zero in a world of renewables and renewable energy generation ebbs and flows require smoothing and investment in new technologies according to experts on renewable energy. Gas will be in the system longer as a bridge fuel, and investors should also explore opportunities in construction-ready or operational fixed-price renewable energy assets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Quali Launches New Free Tier Of Torque, Adds New Support For Terraform To Deliver Unparalleled Self-Service Experience

Quali, the award-winning provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, announced the newest release of Torque Enterprise, which includes enhanced integration with Terraform, new custom tagging capabilities, and improved cost visibility dashboards, unleashing an entirely new level of self-service access to application environments on demand. The company also unveiled a new free tier specifically designed to accelerate DevOps for individual users and small teams.
SOFTWARE
The Conversation U.S.

Why the oil industry's pivot to carbon capture and storage – while it keeps on drilling – isn't a climate change solution

After decades of sowing doubt about climate change and its causes, the fossil fuel industry is now shifting to a new strategy: presenting itself as the source of solutions. This repositioning includes rebranding itself as a “carbon management industry.” This strategic pivot was on display at the Glasgow climate summit and at a Congressional hearing in October 2021, where CEOs of four major oil companies talked about a “lower-carbon future.” That future, in their view, would be powered by the fuels they supply and technologies they could deploy to remove the planet-warming carbon dioxide their products emit – provided they...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Neptune Energy extends drilling contract with Odfjell Drilling

Neptune Energy has extended a contract for Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Yantai drilling rig, to include three additional wells in the Norwegian North Sea next year. The Deepsea Yantai is currently drilling the production wells at the Neptune-operated Fenja field in the Norwegian Sea. The extension will include one additional well at the Fenja field and two exploration wells within core areas of the Norwegian sector. Neptune also has the option to include additional wells under the current contract.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Hiya Launches Adaptive AI: Industry’s First Self-Learning Call Protection System That Hunts and Shuts Down Illegal Callers in Real-Time

Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, today announced the launch of Adaptive AI––a new capability of Hiya Protect that marks the industry’s first self-learning system that proactively hunts and shuts down illegal callers in real-time. Adaptive AI observes the patterns left by spammers in the network traffic and adapts in real-time to block them without the need for human retraining or historical data. This new capability is informed by live data streams from wireless carriers, smartphone devices, and apps, and enables Hiya Protect to detect 20% more spam calls than reactive number-based technologies currently on the market, even if spammers change their phone numbers, carriers, call paths, and more.
SOFTWARE
worldoil.com

BHP, Woodside agree on $12 billion Australian gas project

(Bloomberg) --BHP Group and Woodside Petroleum Ltd. approved investment in a $12 billion Australian gas project as the companies also confirmed details of a merger to combine their energy assets. BHP agreed in August to merge its oil and gas business with Woodside to create a top 10 global energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
erau.edu

Innovations in Renewable Energy, ‘Self-Healing’ Wiring Top Embry-Riddle’s Annual Business Competition

In addition to hailing from the same town in Spain, Eagles Lucas Ferrando, Rocio Frej Vitalle and Fernando Alonso now have one more thing in common: They’re winners of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s annual entrepreneurship competition, the TREP Expo. The trio from Zaragoza, in northeast Spain, won the Aviation, Aerospace, Engineering...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Computerworld

Podcast: Supply chain issues affect tech buying; Apple to launch its Self Service Repair program

The ongoing chip shortage and supply chain disruption continue to disrupt tech buyers, and the holiday season will likely further complicate the issue. Tech buyers should expect stock shortages and longer delivery timelines. While some retailers, like Apple, are beginning to catch up with hardware demand, customers are waiting longer for their devices than in previous years. Even though it might take awhile to receive your device, there's still some good news: if it breaks, you'll be permitted to fix it yourself. Apple will roll out its Self Service Repair program in 2022, allowing iPhone 12 and 13 users to purchase replacement parts and repair manuals and fix their devices themselves. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss what tech buyers need to know ahead of the holiday shopping season, including predicted deals, availability and delivery problems. They also explain what they know about Apple's new Right to Repair program and how it could change the repair process.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Casual

How self-service applications are changing customer behavior

In a world where self-service technology plays a vital role in everyday life, brands and retailers need to understand the changing needs in customers' demands. Many businesses have implemented artificial intelligence and data analytics solutions in combination with self service to improve customer satisfaction, retention and acquisition. Self-service technology equipped with AI and data analytics can help add value to a business and has become a driving force behind the growth in the retail industry.
RETAIL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Self-healing Steel Could Kick Corrosion to the Curb

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. While advancements in metal coatings don’t typically make headlines, perhaps...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Multi-use self-adhesive cement

SoloCem, the self-adhesive cement from COLTENE, is now multi-use. You can use it on its own, or boost it with ONE COAT 7 UNIVERSAL, for the new SUPERKRAFT! That's two products that are strong individually; together, unbeatable. The obvious benefits are that you can:. Reduce stock. Gain time with patients.
LIFESTYLE
Forbes

Superior Service And Exclusive Network Set Discover Financial Apart

This company’s best-in-class customer service and extensive payment network insulate it from incumbents and disruptors. Discover Financial Services. remains a Long Idea after 3Q21 earnings. Discover Has More Room to Outperform. I made Discover Financial Services a Long Idea in October 2019 and the stock has outperformed the S&P 500...
MARKETS
IFLScience

Plant-Based Antiviral Drug Effective Against All Known COVID-19 Variants

A compound found in a poisonous plant nicknamed the deadly carrot blocks the activity of all COVID-19 variants in isolated cell cultures, according to a new study in the journal Virulence. Known as thapsigargin (TG), the antiviral agent triggers an immune response in host cells that stops viruses from replicating and appears to be effective against all known COVID variants, including the highly infectious Delta variant.
SCIENCE
bloomberglaw.com

Biggest-Ever Carbon Capture Project Facing Midwest Opposition

What’s touted as the world’s largest carbon capture and sequestration project is facing headwinds from farmers and environmentalists even as. and New York financiers are investing in the $4.5 billion endeavor. The Midwest Carbon Express is a privately financed, 2,000 mile-long pipeline network. It will collect carbon dioxide emissions at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

