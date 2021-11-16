ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

OspreyData extends the power of its Vision Platform & Flight AI Solutions in oilfield production

worldoil.com
 8 days ago

HOUSTON-- OspreyData, a leader in artificial intelligence-based production optimization solutions for Oil & Gas producers, proudly announces the launch of the OspreyData Vision platform on all mobile devices. OspreyData Vision's full desktop capabilities are now accessible on any smartphone or tablet, regardless of size or operating system. With this release, OspreyData...

www.worldoil.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Hour One Announces the Launch of Reals, a Self-Serve AI-Video Creation Platform, to Power the Next Generation of Business Storytelling

Hour One, a video creation platform powered by AI and photoreal presenters, announced the launch of Reals: a first-of-its-kind self-serve digital presenter creation platform designed to help businesses develop and create more engaging content through video storytelling. Recent years have seen content-driven customer engagement become a central growth driver for...
TECHNOLOGY
theregistrysf.com

TechView: AI-Powered Construction Platform ALICE Technologies

The construction industry is a vast sector that includes more than seven million employees that work to create around $1.4 trillion in projects each year. Despite the sector’s reach, however, technology has been adapted slowly, and many processes remain outdated. At ALICE Technologies, which has dubbed itself the first AI-powered construction platform, teams were working harder than ever to lessen silos and create efficiency. The Registry sat down with ALICE’s founder René Morkos to chat about the establishment of the company and how artificial intelligence can be leveraged to improve the construction industry.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

San Diego-based startup LifeVoxel raises $5 million seed funding for its AI diagnostic visualization platform

The platform, dubbed Prescient, is used for diagnostics, workflow management and triage, taking away the stress of managing software and hardware technology from physicians and hospitals — and allowing them to focus on patient care. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform is used by healthcare facilities for remote diagnostics in various medical...
ENGINEERING
notebookcheck.net

Volta teases "240W" and MagSafe power banks as its next upcoming products

Volta is likely best known for its crowdfunding site-dwelling high-energy mobile device accessories such as the Spark or Giga GaN charger. Now, it has hinted at a number of new products, a high-capacity power bank that might sustain multiple charge-hungry phones and wearables at the same time. The BOLT is...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilfields#Smartphone#Mobile#Oil Gas#Ospreydata Vision#Opex#Production Optimization#Virtual Control Center
uasweekly.com

Percepto launches new drone and advanced AI-powered analytics for its 2022 Autonomous Inspection & Monitoring platform

Percepto, pioneering autonomous inspection with industrial robotics, announced today the launch of its upgraded 2022 Autonomous Inspection & Monitoring (AIM) platform and its new Air Mobile drone. Recently listed in TIME magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021, Percepto offers the only end-to-end solution powered by AI to collate and streamline all visual data for accurate actionable insights.
ELECTRONICS
thepaypers.com

ADCB-Egypt launches AI-powered fraud detection solution through SAS

ADCB-Egypt and SAS have announced their partnership for the implementation of Egypt’s first AI-powered fraud detection solution aimed at enhancing the bank’s real time fraud prevention capabilities. The partnership will enable the bank to monitor multiple channels such as Internet banking, mobile banking, Interactive Voice Response (IVR), and cards transactions....
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

AI enhanced Credit Decision Solution Provider, Scienaptic AI, Reveals that Federal Credit Union Will Leverage its Platform

The implementation should equip the credit union with improved underwriting capabilities in order to “make stronger, faster credit decisions and strengthen financial options for its members.”. Founded in 1953 with head offices in Laurel, Md., Tower Federal Credit Union has reportedly grown to become one of the largest federal credit...
PERSONAL FINANCE
GeekyGadgets

HUENIT modular robot assistant with AI vision

If you could do with a helping hand either filming video content, creating prototypes or laser engraving products for resale. You may be interested in the HUENIT modular robot assistant complete with artificial intelligence vision and a variety of different modules. Allowing you to program the robot to carry out a wealth of different processes.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Industry
The Drum

4 ways all agencies can benefit from using AI-powered web accessibility solutions

With everything that agencies have on their plates these days, it’s not too surprising that web accessibility hasn’t been prioritized as much as it should have. As an agency owner myself for several decades, I know that the daily grind of owning an agency has us focusing on client demands with little time to take on new challenges.
INTERNET
worldoil.com

Carbon+Intel: Schlumberger JV signs industrial decarbonization pilot project agreement

PARIS - Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and partners have announced the signature of pilot project agreements between Genvia and critical-industry leaders on the pathway to net zero in the cement and steel industries. Through these agreements, Genvia will scale up the next generation of electrolyzer technology, developed over two decades of R&D at the CEA, to produce clean hydrogen without CO2 emissions, accelerating the decarbonization of multiple industrial sectors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
zycrypto.com

Functionality Of AIwork, The AI Networking Platform

In today’s day and age, two terms are synonymous with disruptive and game-changing technologies. They are blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Both technologies have different use cases and serve different industries. However, there is a growing consensus that, eventually, there will be a convergence between the two, with blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence working in tandem for multiple uses.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

The Future Of AI-Powered Document Processing

Founder & Director of Workmetrics, a leader in workforce software. Completed a Doctorate of Information Technology at Murdoch University. Despite the ongoing digital transformation, many organizations today still spend quite a bit of time manually processing information from countless documents. Because of the nature of digital files such as PDFs, images, spreadsheets and even multimedia such as video, various facts and figures have to be processed and entered by hand.
SOFTWARE
inavateonthenet.net

Zero Density releases AI-powered tracking product

Zero Density has releasesed Traxis talentS, an AI-powered markerless stereoscopic tracking system that can identify the people inside a 3D virtual environment without any wearables. TalentS is the first product of Zero Density’s new brand Traxis, with which Zero Density addresses the challenges of tracking in virtual production. Deploying talentS...
ELECTRONICS
HPCwire

Habana Labs Announces Turnkey AI Training Solution, Featuring Habana Gaudi Platform, DDN AI400X2 Storage System

TEL-AVIV, Israel, and SANTA CLARA, Calif.–November 16, 2021– Habana Labs, an Intel Company and leading developer of AI processors, today announced the availability of a turnkey, enterprise-class AI training solution featuring the Supermicro X12 Gaudi AI Training Server with the DDN AI400X2 Storage system. This system is the product of the collaboration of Habana Labs and Supermicro with DDN, a leader in AI data management and storage. With eight Habana Gaudi purpose-built AI processors, the Supermicro X12 Gaudi AI Server provides customers with highly cost-efficient AI training, ease of use and system scalability. Integration of the Gaudi platform with the DDN AI400X2 appliance eliminates storage bottlenecks found in traditional NAS storage and optimizes utilization of AI compute capacity.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Alluxio Boosts AI/ML Support for Its Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Data Orchestration Platform

Alluxio, the developer of open source data orchestration software for large-scale workloads, announced the immediate availability of version 2.7 of its Data Orchestration Platform. This new release has led to 5x improved I/O efficiency for Machine Learning (ML) training at significantly lower cost by parallelizing data loading, data preprocessing and training pipelines. Alluxio 2.7 also provides enhanced performance insights and support for open table formats like Apache Hudi and Iceberg to more easily scale access to data lakes for faster Presto and Spark-based analytics.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Brightline Collaborates with Remark AI to Build on its Smart Safety Solutions

Remark Holdings, Inc., a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and digital media properties, announced that it is collaborating with Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly intercity rail in the United States, to implement Remark’s Smart Safety Platform (SSP) for unauthorized intrusion detection while working with Brightline to incorporate AI in additional technologies for other applications.
TECHNOLOGY
progressivegrocer.com

The Save Mart Looks to AI to Power Its Fresh Programs

California Retailer Pilots Afresh’s Fresh Operating System in Select Stores. Family-owned West Coast grocer The Save Mart is teaming up with tech firm Afresh Technologies to pilot an AI-driven fresh operating system in select Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx stores throughout California. The system uses AI to analyze previous...
RETAIL
aithority.com

Virtuoso Lands $13 Million Series a to Further Develop Codeless, AI-Powered Test Automation Platform

Virtuoso, the company leading the quality-first revolution with its game-changing AI-powered testing automation platform, has announced a $13.3 million Series A round led by Paladin Capital and joined by Mubadala Capital and existing investors Crane Venture Partners, Forward Partners and Downing Ventures. Virtuoso’s mission is to reimagine software testing. Their...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy