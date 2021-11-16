SOC boys basketball preview slated
PORTSMOUTH — The Southern Ohio Conference has released the schedule for Friday’s Boys Basketball Preview — set to begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 at Northwest High School.
5:00 p.m. — South Webster vs. East
5:40 p.m. — Northwest vs. Western
6:20 p.m. — Eastern vs. South Gallia
7:00 p.m. — Oak Hill vs. Green
7:40 p.m. — Valley vs. Clay
8:20 p.m. — Waverly vs. New Boston
9:00 p.m. — Portsmouth West vs. Ironton St. Joe
9:40 p.m. — Minford vs. Symmes Valley
(first team listed is home team and SOC II team)
