Kiara Smith Named to Preseason WNIT All-Tournament Team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — So the next few weeks figure to be awfully satisfying, humbling and nostalgic for Lomas Brown. The greatest offensive lineman in University of Florida history was inducted into the College Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, but the in-person ceremony was canceled due to COVID. As a makeup, the National Football Foundation will hold a banquet Dec. 7 in Las Vegas honoring the classes of both '20 and '21. As part of that NFF tribute, Brown will be recognized with a salute between quarters Saturday during Florida's rivalry showdown against Florida State at Spurrier/Florida Field.
