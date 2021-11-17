ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

How to view Hall County's available commercial, industrial sites

The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
Tim Evans, Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce vice president of economic development, talks Tuesday, Nov. 16, about a new page on the chamber website that details available commercial and industrial sites. - photo by Jeff Gill

A detailed listing of Hall County’s available commercial and industrial sites can now be found on the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce website.

The page features aerial photos of the sites and such information as addresses, acreage, square footage, contact information and lease prices. Also, viewers can open up marketing brochures.

“There is a business expectation that routine economic development information will be readily available online 24/7 and that businesses and their advisers can navigate to what they need faster than they can make a formal request for information,” said Tim Evans, the chamber’s vice president of economic development.

The new resources also provides “real-time access to Gainesville-Hall County information on the latest demographics, workforce data, infrastructure, broadband access and available office, retail and industrial buildings and sites,” said Evans, who announced the page at the South Hall Business Coalition meeting Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Such web-enabled technology “has improved to the point that we can provide a great deal of information in an easy-to-use mapping application,” Evans said.

The chamber teamed up with Hall County government in compiling data for the page, which also includes “our own chamber data about business and industry,” he added.

Growth can also be tracked on a new website rolled out by Gainesville earlier this year.

The city has an online map that puts all current projects in one place with site plans attached to show the public what all is being developed in the city.

Similar to the chamber tool, Gainesville’s map operates like Google Maps or other GIS systems where users can move the map by clicking and dragging and can zoom in or out throughout the city limits. Every project under construction in the city is shown with a numbered pin and is named.

