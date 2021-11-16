Is Scott Parkinson Gotham's New Hero?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of Minnesota United’s playoff match Sunday, goalkeeper Tyler Miller says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Miller said on Instagram he is “gutted to not be there with the boys in Portland.”
#mnufc keeper Tyler Miller says COVID-19 has sidelined him for tonight’s match in Portland. pic.twitter.com/JOpdBjXYhU
— Nᴏʀᴍᴀɴ Sᴇᴀᴡʀɪɢʜᴛ III (@SeawrightSays) November 21, 2021
“I’ll be back as soon as possible,” he added.
Miller allowed 34 goals in 30 games this year, with a save percentage of 75%.
Dayne St. Clair is MNUFC’s reserve keeper.
United is scheduled to play the Portland Timbers at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
