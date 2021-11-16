ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Eric Clapton’s guitar, rare Kurt Cobain collectibles and Michael Jackson-worn jacket up for auction

USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual "Icons and Idols: ROCK 'N' ROLL"...

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Guitars played by David Gilmour, the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley, Eric Clapton and more rake in huge figures in all-star auction

Clapton's $625,000 Martin D-45 was the highest-selling instrument at Julien’s Auctions mammoth Icons & Idols event, closely followed by The Edge's Gibson Explorer, which went for $437,500. A recent auction hosted by Julien’s Auctions, which featured a number of electric guitars and acoustic guitars played by the likes of Eddie...
SHOPPING
AFP

Clapton guitar tops $600,000 in rock memorabilia auction

A vintage Eric Clapton guitar sold for $625,000 in New York at a weekend auction of rock memorabilia that fetched nearly $5 million in total, Julien Auctions announced. Heralded as the highlight of the sale that concluded late Saturday at the city's Hard Rock Cafe and which also took bids online, the acoustic 1968 Martin D-45 instrument was played by Clapton in 1970 during the debut live concert of his band Derek and the Dominos. The group was behind the classic song "Layla." Julien's had estimated the instrument would sell for $300,000 to $500,000.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Guitars Played by U2’s the Edge, David Gilmour, Amy Winehouse Sell Big at Auction

Guitars owned by U2’s the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Eric Clapton were among the highest-bid items at a rock-themed auction that raked in over $5 million this weekend. Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll event also featured David Gilmour’s stage-used guitar from Pink Floyd’s Momentarily Lapse of Reason era ($200,000, doubling its pre-auction estimate) and Amy Winehouse’s Fender Stratocaster, which the late singer played onstage in and in the “Take the Box” music video; that guitar sold for $153,000. Despite the controversy surrounding Clapton’s stance on vaccination mandates and Covid lockdowns, people still really like the song...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Eric Clapton
AFP

Clapton guitar, Cobain setlist, Whitney jacket under hammer

Eric Clapton's guitar, Kurt Cobain's handwritten setlists and Whitney Houston's multi-print Versace jacket are among the star-powered music memorabilia hitting the auction block this weekend. Clapton's 1968 Martin D-45 acoustic instrument is the toast of this year's "Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll" from Julien's Auctions, which anticipates the guitar could fetch $300,000 to $500,000 during bidding this weekend. "And I think that's a conservative estimate," said Martin Nolan, executive director of the house. "The collectible on the art market right now -- it's very, very hot, these prices are going through the roof," he told AFP during a preview of the auction that will include some 1,000 pieces.
APPAREL
whbl.com

Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit the auction block

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Over 900 items from some of the world’s biggest music stars including Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Madonna and Michael Jackson are hitting the auction block in New York this week. The top lot is an acoustic guitar https://www.julienslive.com/lot-details/index/catalog/391/lot/166594?url=%2Fauctions%2Fcatalog%2Fid%2F391%3Fpage%3D8 Clapton owned and played on stage during a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
guitar.com

Eric Clapton’s 1968 Martin acoustic fetches $625,000 at auction

Eric Clapton’s 1968 Martin D-45 acoustic, which the guitarist played in Derek And The Dominos, has sold at auction for $625,000. The guitar, originally expected to fetch between $300,000 to $500,000, was listed as part of Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock ‘n’ Roll event last week (19 November) where guitars owned by the likes of Elvis Presley, David Gilmour and Amy Winehouse also sold.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Julien S Auctions
udiscovermusic.com

Guitars Used By Amy Winehouse, Eric Clapton, U2’s The Edge, Sell For Over $5 Million At Auction

A selection of guitars used by the likes of Amy Winehouse, U2’s The Edge, Eric Clapton and more have sold for a total of over $5million at a recent auction. The event, titled Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll, took place over the weekend of 20 and 21 November, and saw a stack of music memorabilia auctioned away, as Rolling Stone reports. The highest bid went to Clapton’s acoustic guitar, used during his time with Derek & The Dominoes, which reached $625,000.
MUSIC
967 The Eagle

Quiet Riot ‘Metal Health’ Mask, Kurt Cobain Teenage Photo + Illustration Hit Julien’s Auctions Block

UPDATE: Blabbermouth has reported that the Quiet Riot "asylum" 'Metal Health' mask has sold for $50,000 at auction. It was originally estimated to sell for $8,000. For those who love their rock memorabilia, Julien's Auctions has some definite finds in store for their upcoming Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll auction taking place next month. Some of the highlights include a teenage photo of Kurt Cobain along with one of the Nirvana frontman's popular drawn illustrations and the iconic mask from Quiet Riot's metal breakout Metal Health album. They join artifacts from Guns N' Roses, Eddie Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson and plenty more heading to the auction block.
MUSIC
Anchorage Daily News

Eric Clapton’s pandemic politics have longtime friends and fans asking what the guitar great is thinking

Robert Cray was stunned when he first heard “Stand and Deliver.” Eric Clapton, his onetime musical hero, who became a mentor and friend, had released his first protest song in 56 years of recording. Only it wasn’t about George Floyd or global warming. Clapton’s midtempo shuffle, a collaboration with Van Morrison released in December, went full anti-lockdown, taking aim at the government for trying to control a global pandemic by temporarily shuttering restaurants, gyms and concert halls.
PUBLIC HEALTH
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Music
Watauga Democrat

Eric Clapton beats Nirvana

Most controversial Grammy wins—and how they’ve aged. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
MUSIC
98.7 WFGR

Eric Clapton’s COVID Song Ended Friendship With Robert Cray

Bluesman Robert Cray confirms that he's ended his friendship with Eric Clapton over the anti-lockdown song “Stand and Deliver.”. Cray said he's gone as far as to delete the email conversation that resulted in his cancelation of plans to tour with Clapton, because it upset him so much. He's now part of a growing list of acquaintances who've stopped talking to Clapton over his reaction to the pandemic, the Washington Post reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
antiMUSIC

Eric Clapton Shares Lockdown Sessions 'Layla' Performance

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton is streaming video of a performance of his classic hit "Layla" from his new live package, "The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown Sessions." The footage surfaces in sync with the release of his latest project, which captures the guitarist and his band playing at Cowdray House in West Sussex, England before an empty venue, with one exception: his wife, Melia, who was the sole outside observer and the inspiration for the Sessions title.
MUSIC
thechronicle-news.com

Immersive David Bowie film on the way from Kurt Cobain doc director

An immersive David Bowie film is on the way from the director of 'Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck'. Brett Morgen is helming the unique production comprised of thousands of hours of rare performance footage of the late music legend - who died following a secret battle with cancer in 2016 aged 69.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy