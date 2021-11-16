Eric Clapton’s guitar, rare Kurt Cobain collectibles and Michael Jackson-worn jacket up for auction

Eric Clapton's guitar, Kurt Cobain's handwritten setlists and Whitney Houston's multi-print Versace jacket are among the star-powered music memorabilia hitting the auction block this weekend. Clapton's 1968 Martin D-45 acoustic instrument is the toast of this year's "Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll" from Julien's Auctions, which anticipates the guitar could fetch $300,000 to $500,000 during bidding this weekend. "And I think that's a conservative estimate," said Martin Nolan, executive director of the house. "The collectible on the art market right now -- it's very, very hot, these prices are going through the roof," he told AFP during a preview of the auction that will include some 1,000 pieces.

