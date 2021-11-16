ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Loving Memory of Brenda Hauser

krtnradio.com
 8 days ago

Brenda Hauser, age 60, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at her home in Hayden, New Mexico. No services are scheduled at this time. Brenda Hauser was born...

krtnradio.com

thereflector.com

In loving memory of Christina June Devine Klug: 1995-2021

Christina June Devine Klug, of Lebanon, Oregon, died at the age of 25 in a tragic accident the evening of Nov. 12, 2021, on the Interstate 5 freeway near Salem, Oregon. She left behind her two small children, Anakin RayDean Shaw and Ahsoka DemiLee Shaw, as well as their father Brandon Shaw. In addition, she left behind countless family and friends who love her and will miss her so much.
LEBANON, OR
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Bodine Lewis Rotschy: 2005-2021

Bodine Lewis Rotschy was called to his heavenly home on Nov. 2, 2021. Bodine was born on Dec. 12, 2005, in Vancouver, Washington, to Drew and Heather Rotschy. He will be forever missed for his quiet nature, his smile and always making others laugh. Bodine will be remembered for his artistic abilities and his willingness to help others. He was especially dear to all of his nieces and nephews.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of John “Bubba” Martinez

John was born in Trinidad, Colorado on July 10th, 1955, to John and Mickey Martinez. He is survived by his mother Mickey of Trinidad, Co, son Michael Martinez, and companion Bev, daughter Rose Martinez, daughter Michelle Martinez, and companion James. he is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and sisters Leola Sandoval, Nancy Alfaro, and Lupe Gonzales.
TRINIDAD, CO
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Loualta Vogel: 1921-2021

Lou Vogel’s heart stopped beating early Sunday Oct. 7, 2021 in New Jersey, where she had been living with her daughter, Paula Vogel Voos, since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. She is also survived by her other daughter, Louise Vogel, and three granddaughters, Teresa Radtke, Johanna Voos and Michaela Voos.
SEATTLE, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Mae Carter Chapman

Mae Ola Carter Chapman was the third child born to Ralph Carter and Robbie Mae (Fleeks) Carter Henderson on October 3, 1942 in Willis, Texas. Mae arrived in Seattle at the age of 12 when her mother and some of her uncles relocated to Seattle in 1955. After graduating with...
SEATTLE, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving memory of Cherelle “Sunny” Bryant Hellyer

Cherelle “Sunny” Hellyer passed peacefully away on October 27, 2021. Cherelle was born Cherelle Marie Bryant September 30, 1959 in Seattle, WA to William “Speedy” Bryant and Paula Sealey. She attended Garfield Highschool class of 1977. After graduating Garfield, she went to modeling school and attended the Art Institute of Seattle. Cherelle was known to bring style and light in the room. You knew when “Sunny'' was in the building! Cherelle is survived by her husband Kevin, children: Austin, Ashley, and Kyle; and grandchildren: Jacobi, Malachi, and Corleon. Celebrating her life, her family will be hosting a viewing at Cascade Memorial 1109 S. 348th St. Suite A Federal Way, WA 98003 Friday, November 19th 11-1pm following will be a repast at the Elks Lodge Burien 14006 1st Ave S. Burien, WA 98168 2- 4pm.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Thomas Peter Polidori: 1947-2021

Thomas Peter Polidori, 74, of Tumwater, passed away following a brief hospitalization on Oct. 21. Thomas has been a lifelong Pacific Coast resident, from California to the Pacific Northwest. Thomas was a proud Vietnam veteran, serving with honor in the United States Navy. After serving his country, Thomas set out on his path pursuing his passion as an artist. Thomas began working in the motion picture studios; Paramount Pictures and Desilu Productions. As Thomas progressed, he developed his own business. Thomas had a passion for wall and ceiling mural work and painting for private collections. Thomas was a master in creating special effects and realism in his paintings and murals. His paintings have been featured in galleries in Hawaii, Cannon Beach, Olympia and Seattle. Thomas is survived by his wife, Sherry Chartrey-Polidori.
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Bruce Eugene Coleman: 1928-2021

Our beloved patriarch headed for the North 40 on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the age of 93. Bruce Eugene Coleman was a Morton and Lewis County man through and through. He was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and for a brief time his parents, Gilbert and Rosalie (Priest) Coleman, lived in the San Francisco Bay area before returning to Morton (his mother’s hometown) when he was around 5 years old.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Brad Brinson: 1954-2021

Beloved father, son, and brother, Bradley Kirk “Brad” Brinson, 66, of Centralia, Wash., lost his battle with COVID-19 Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, Oregon. Brad was born Nov. 11, 1954, in Everett, Washington, to Glenn D. and Sharon Lee (Kirkendoll) Brinson. His family moved to...
TOLEDO, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Arvella Luevette Burton

A straight shooter with a heart of gold, Arvella Luevette Burton blessed this earth on May 26, 1956, and graduated God’s class on October 28, 2021. She was a cherished mother, grandmother, sister, aunty, and friend. She loved to be around her family; they were everything to her! She especially enjoyed family dinners, weekend trips, cooking and sharing stories. People loved Arvella, for her wisdom and the Godly advice she gave them. She loved to see others smile. Her immediate family survives Arvella: Aundrea Burton, Robert Burton, Bernard Ogu, Makayla Hoard, Mikayla Burton, Z’nique Burton, Suanae Burton, Hope Vosley, and Michel’le Ogu. Siblings: James Wyrick, Gregory Foster, Charita Foster, Arnold Wyrick, and Farris Hinton. Plus a lifetime of loved ones and friends. Viewing: November 19, 2021, 1- 4 PM at Bonney Watson, 16445 International Blvd, SeaTac. Funeral: November 20, 2021, 12 PM, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 124 21st Avenue, Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Lyle Thomas “Tom” Smith: 1923-2021

Lyle Thomas “Tom” Smith, a husband, father, teacher and coach, passed away at the age of 98 on Oct. 31, 2021. Tom was born in Burns, Oregon and spent his youth in Selah, Washington, where he lettered (all four years) in basketball and baseball at Selah High School. In 1941, he attended Eastern Washington College where he earned letters in both basketball and football his freshman year. As there was no baseball at Eastern, Tom played for a semi-pro team and was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies. He spent a year playing in the Phillies system in Bradford, Pennsylvania. Tom returned to Eastern for two years and while playing American Legion basketball, Tom was signed to a professional basketball contract. He spent two years playing for the Bellingham Firecrests and the Portland Indians. During this time, he married Peggy Crane on Dec. 26, 1946. Ever the showman, the owner of the Portland franchise suggested Tom and Peggy wed at halftime of one of their professional games. Peggy nixed the idea and they were married in a small, but elegant ceremony in Spokane, Washington. Peggy did agree to a “honeymoon“ with the team on their return trip to Portland. Tom returned to Eastern where he earned a bachelor's degree in industrial arts and math. He coached basketball, baseball and football at Waitsburg High School, before accepting a job with W.F. West High School in 1951, where he taught math and coached basketball, baseball and assisted in football.The highlight of Tom’s coaching career was when the Bearcats won the Washington State Basketball Championship in 1960. He was inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1991 and the W.F. West Bearcat Hall of Fame in 2016.
SELAH, WA
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Lieutenant Colonel Everett Lee Clinton: 1940-2021

On Oct. 17, 2021, Everett Lee Clinton ended his long goodbye, battling the final effects of Alzheimer’s disease. Born on June 30, 1940, to Everett Clare and Lillie May Clinton in Alliance, Nebraska, Everett grew up with his brothers David, Martin and Larry and his sisters Ardis and Dorothy, and often shared his childhood memories and the joys of his family. Everett graduated from Glenrock-Parkerton High School in Glenrock, Wyoming) and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he completed aviation ordnance schooling and was stationed at Whidbey Island. This was where Everett developed his affinity for Washington state.
OREGON CITY, OR
