When it comes to breakfast, the more basic the better. Sure, you want something nourishing and filling, but you don't want to spend too much of your busy morning cooking. Well, you won't find a much simpler breakfast recipe than this one for three-ingredient oatmeal pancakes by recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge. As simple as the ingredient list and the cooking may be, these oatmeal pancakes do indeed taste good, and that's true even before you start dressing them up with optional butter, syrup, fresh fruit, and so on. "These are a bit heavier than regular pancakes but that's a good thing because all that fibre will keep you full for longer," Olayinka says.

