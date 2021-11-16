ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Supershow Coming to Sioux Falls

By Danny V
 5 days ago
Wrestling fans, get ready to give a rowdy welcome to WWE Raw and SMACKDOWN superstars on Sunday, January 16, 2022, in Sioux Falls. The wrestling event with be held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Who's coming to this...

Sioux Falls, SD
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

