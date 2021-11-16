ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Andy Larsen on a changing local landscape, Jazz early-season slump, RSL fandom + more

By James Peterson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trib’s Andy Larsen joins The Drive to discuss the changing demographics of...

Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Thunder Trade Lands Key Veteran In L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers revamped their entire roster this offseason. They will have more new faces on their team this season than any other team in the NBA. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker are the only players that are coming back from last season’s roster. While there will be a ton of new faces, there are some that have at least played with this group previously.
NBA
Quick Reaction: Raptors 104, Warriors 119

A- P. Siakam34 MIN, 21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-17 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5- FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/- A tale of two halves (both good). In the first half, despite a less-than-ideal shot selection, he was still fairly efficient. He hit his midrangers, grinding his way to his points. Some nights are like that — you can’t get easy ones all the time. Honestly, props to Pascal for making as many as he did, rather than criticism for the choices. Then in the second half he went off, hitting triples, driving and creating for teammates (who didn’t finish), and hitting the offensive glass. He cut well, finished well. A really good offensive game kind of lost in the shuffle of the beatdown.
NBA
Pablo Mastroeni on RSL’s postseason birth, a win over SKC + more

RSL gaffer Pablo Mastroeni joins The Drive to discuss the club’s playoff-clinching win over SKC, game-changing substitutions, a secret song recording + more. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.
SOCCER
Tony Jones on early-season NBA, Jazz vs Pacers kerfuffle, local CBB + more

The Athletic’s Tony Jones joins The Drive to discuss NBA early-season returns, Jazz vs Pacers kerfuffle, possible suspensions, NBA referees, local college hoops + more. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.
NBA
Zach Harper on early-season NBA, Jazz at 8-3, Jokic vs Morris, Simmons + more

The Athletic’s Zach Harper joins The Drive to discuss NBA early-season returns, a league-wide shooting slump, Jokic vs Morris, Jazz at 8-3, Simmons trade potential + more. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.
NBA
Jared Butler will bounce between Jazz, Stars this season

If this were the Utah Jazz of 2014-15 or 2015-16, you would probably see a player like Jared Butler getting more of a chance in the rotation and playing heavier minutes with the Jazz. But this isn’t 2015. Jazz head coach Quin Snyder isn’t desperate for scoring or for an...
NBA
Chris Kamrani on RSL latest, Utah football surging, local CBB + more

The Athletic’s Chris Kamrani joins There Drive to discuss Wes Anderson film, RSL ownership rumors, an MLS playoff birth, Runnin’ Utes new era/recruiting, Mark Pope in Provo, Utah FB’s win over Stanford + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to...
UTAH STATE
The Cardiac Lakers, the Church of Scottie Barnes, and More Early Season Story Lines We Love

Chris and Seerat start their NBA affirmations by discussing the new rule changes and how they are affecting refereeing around the league (1:00). Then they dissect the Lakers’ entertaining fourth quarters (6:00) and wax poetic about Gary Payton II (14:00), Evan Mobley (23:00) and Scottie Barnes (29:30). They wrap everything up by showing the Chicago Bulls some love (33:00) and sharing their thoughts on the blooming Cade Cunningham vs. Jalen Green rivalry (40:00) and the NBA’s new generation.
NBA
Notebook: Recent FCS-to-FBS moves likely to 'change the landscape'

Two teams are ranked ahead of Montana State in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. Neither will be part of the subdivision in the near future. Top-ranked Sam Houston and No. 2 James Madison announced moves to the FBS. Sam Houston will be a Conference USA team starting in July 2023, while JMU will head to the Sun Belt no later than that date, with July 2022 as the target.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tom Haberstroh on early-season NBA returns, Jazz slumping, NBA fights + more

Today’s NBA Daily Assist guest Tom Haberstroh discusses NBA early-season storylines, Jazz losing 4 of 5, is age a concern or a strength for the Jazz(?), Gobert bout that life(?) + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox...
NBA
Jeff Van Gundy talks early-season NBA action, Jazz slumping, Gobert + more

ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy joins The Drive to discuss early-season NBA action, Jazz losing 4-of-5, offseason additions of Whiteside, Gay, Paschall, etc., a matchup with Philly tonight, Georges Niang, Gobert playing through physicality/trash talk/officiating + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more...
NBA

