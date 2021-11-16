ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horsegirl – “Billy” + March 2022 Tour Dates

By The Management
matadorrecords.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago’s Horsegirl, the trio of 17-19 year olds Penelope Lowenstein (she/her), Nora Cheng (she/her), and Gigi Reece (they/them), present “Billy,” their debut single/video via their new label, Matador. In conjunction, they announce a North American tour, during which they’ll make their SXSW debut and play their first show ever in many...

matablog.matadorrecords.com

KOCO

Journey, Billy Idol to make concert tour stop in Oklahoma in mid-March

OKLAHOMA CITY — Legendary rock band Journey is coming to Oklahoma City in March with special guest Billy Idol as part of the Freedom Tour 2022. Journey and Idol will perform at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on March 17. The band is best known for their chart-toppers like "Don't Stop Believin'," "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully" and Lights."
JamBase

Khruangbin Announces March 2022 Tour

Khruangbin expanded a March 2022 tour that already featured two nights at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and a festival appearance. The tour focusing on the Northeast and Midwest now spans March 2 – 20 with Nubya Garcia aboard as support for select shows. The Houston-born trio begins...
1029thebuzz.com

Tears For Fears Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Tears for Fears have announced a new tour in support of their album, The Tipping Point, set to kick off next year. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Tears for Fears cofounder Curt Smith said, “We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world, and the energy of performing live.”
shorefire.com

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Unveil 30-Date 2022 Tour Including Biggest NYC Show Yet At The Beacon Theatre March 11

Watch/Share This Live Performance of Lead Single “The Last Dance”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K28c5Ftp0bU. November 9, 2021 - St. Paul & The Broken Bones have announced a lengthy 30-date 2022 US tour to support their forthcoming album and ATO Records debut The Alien Coast, out January 28. The tour features some of the biggest headlining shows yet for the blazing Alabama 8-piece, including a performance at The Beacon Theatre in New York City on March 11. One of the great live bands to emerge over the past few years, St. Paul & The Broken Bones have toured the globe many times over, delivering a “potent live show that knocks audiences on their ass” (Esquire). Led by frontman Paul Janeway, SPATBB have opened for the Rolling Stones and shared the stage with Elton John, and their shows are perennial highlights of marquee music festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza.
matadorrecords.com

Steve Gunn – “Live at the Rat Fink Room” + West Coast Tour Announcement

Next month, Steve Gunn will kick off a co-headlining tour of the Midwest and East Coast alongside guitarist Jeff Parker. Today, we’re pleased to share news that come spring, the pair will also be hitting the West Coast, performing dates in California, Oregon, and Washington. This will include a special three-night run at Zebulon in Los Angeles – billed as “Steve Gunn, Jeff Parker, and Friends” – which will feature Gunn’s full backing band as well special guests. Find the complete tour itinerary below.
arcamax.com

Journey announces tour with Billy Idol, Toto

Journey has announced dates for its Freedom Tour 2022. The trek supports its forthcoming new album, also called “Freedom,” and includes two stops in Northern California. These local pop-rock heroes are set to bring their platinum-plus-selling catalog — which includes such hits as “Lights,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Don’t Stop Believin'” and many, many more — to Chase Center in San Francisco on March 31 and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on April 1.
MetalSucks

Primus: Rescheduled Rush Tribute Tour Dates Announced

Primus have announced rescheduled dates for a handful of shows they were forced to postpone earlier this year for reasons that rhyme with “bovid tineteen.”. These shows see the band play two sets every night: one of originals, and one consisting of them covering Rush’s 1977 classic, A Farewell to Kings, in its entirety.
undertheradarmag.com

CBS Boston

Journey Coming To Boston On ‘Freedom Tour 2022’ For Concert With Billy Idol

BOSTON (CBS) — The TD Garden is getting ready to rock next February. Journey is coming to Boston next year, and the band will be joined by special guest Billy Idol on the “Freedom Tour 2022.” The concert is set for February 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. JUST ANNOUNCED: @JourneyOfficial is back! Come see them on the Freedom Tour 2022 with very special guest @BillyIdol at TD Garden on February 28. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. Come rock with us! pic.twitter.com/t09z2WIZ8f — TD Garden (@tdgarden) November 15, 2021 “It’s that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — on stage! We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible,” guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. “The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon, friends.” Click here for more ticket information.
brooklynvegan.com

Horsegirl share first single for Matador, announce 2022 tour around SXSW

Horsegirl have a new single which is their first release since signing to Matador. Recorded with John Agnello at Chicago's Electrical Audio, "Billy" is discordant but melodic, with Penelope Lowenstein, Nora Cheng, and Gigi Reece's voices overlapping like an indie rock Altman film. “There was a period of last year...
matadorrecords.com

Spoon – “Christmas Time (Is Here Again)”

Pre-order Lucifer on the Sofa / Stream “The Hardest Cut”. Spoon has shared their take on The Beatles 1967 fan club single “Christmas Time (Is Here Again)” for Spotify Singles: Holiday Edition 2021. The collection marks the fifth year of Spotify Singles: Holiday and includes a wide range of covers and originals, from artists across a myriad of genres, in hopes of connecting friends and family from afar as they listen. Recorded at Jim Eno’s Public HiFi studio in Austin, frontman Britt Daniel says about the track, “Recording ‘Christmas Time (Is Here Again)’ was a group effort that pulled us away from rehearsals and quickly sent us down a turbulent path of what you might call the Christmas spirit. And it’s our song with the most band members doing vocals ever – pretty sure I’m counting four. THE WAR ON CHRISTMAS IS OVER.”
Telegraph

'80s rockers Journey, Billy Idol play St. Louis in March

It's time to head back to the 1980s with two of the era's most popular artists. Rock group Journey, best known for "Don't Stop Belivin'," "Faithfully" and "Open Arms," are coming to St. Louis to play at Enterprise Center Monday, March 21. Tickets start at $42 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at all Ticketmaster locations, the Enterprise Center box office and online.
Variety

100 Gecs Bring Hyperpop, Metal and Every Genre in Between to Shrine Auditorium: Concert Review

The phenomenon that is hyperpop inherently implies a mixing and mashing of genres, or perhaps the desire to transcend restrictive structures altogether — an ethos that was exemplified to a tee by 100 Gecs at their Los Angeles show on Saturday night. The duo, consisting of Laura Les and Dylan Brady, packed the Shrine Auditorium with an eclectic mix of teenagers and 20-somethings, many of whom came dressed in costume (a Princess Peach, maid and human pride flag were spotted) or sporting one of Brady’s signature wizard-like hats (either brown and scarecrow-esque or bright yellow with a star-shaped brim). The nearly-full...
CBS Baltimore

Indie Rock Group Snail Mail Postpones Tour So Singer Lindsey Jordan Can Get Vocal Cord Operation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snail Mail, the indie rock group founded and fronted by Maryland native Lindsey Jordan, is delaying its U.S. tour so Jordan can rest and recover after an operation on her vocal cords. The singer and guitarist shared a note on social media saying that, for more than a year, she’s dealt with vocal issues that cause her to lose her voice after a couple days of singing. A doctor found “massive polyps” in Jordan’s vocal cords that need to be operated on to “prevent permanent damage to my voice,” she wrote. Jordan wrote recovery time is three months and she’ll have to undergo speech therapy after the procedure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by lj (@snailmail) Snail Mail was set to start a tour in support of the band’s second full-length album, “Valentine,” on Saturday with a concert in Richmond, Virginia. Now, the group is scheduled to start touring with a pair of dates at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer in April 2022. “I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer,” Jordan wrote. “My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing — we will have everything rescheduled imminently.”
The Independent

The Invisible Band at 20: Travis on the album that almost finished them

When they think back two decades to the album that made them one of the biggest British bands in the world, half of Travis have separate but equally ticklish recollections of their “Peak Travis” moments. For guitarist and singer Fran Healy it might be getting A-lister urine on his feet at the “obligatory” Los Angeles party in 2000.“It was in celebration of Alanis Morissette at some place in the Hollywood Hills and it was like a moving Madame Tussaud’s of celebrity,” remembers the Scottish four piece’s frontman. “My overriding memory is being absolutely desperate for a pee and there was...
American Songwriter

Luke Combs Adds Stadium Dates to 2022 Tour

Fresh off of winning CMA Entertainer of the Year at the 55th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10), Luke Combs is sharing the news that he will be adding stadium dates to his 2022 tour—his first-ever headline stadium tour. “This week has been a whirlwind,” Combs said in...
Yes Weekly

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMS 2022 HEADLINE TOUR WITH TRIAD STOP

November 16, 2021—Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and musician Billy Strings will continue his extensive headline tour next year with a Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 show at Greensboro Coliseum. See below for complete tour itinerary. Tickets for the 2022 dates go on-sale this Friday, November 19 at 10:00am ET, full...
