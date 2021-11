Bingbon is thrilled to announce its new chapter following a successful rebranding process that brings a new logo and name to the mix. As per the announcement, following a successful revamp, Bingbon has taken on a new name, BingX, in addition to a fresh logo that represents the legacy of the platform. The word ‘Bing’ signifies every step the exchange has undertaken this far, while the ‘X’ symbolizes the interweaving path between users and traders. Combined, BingX brings out a unique brand that foretells the next chapter of cryptocurrency trading, giving users a trading experience like none other.

