ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

12 Types of Pickles You Need to Know

By Corey Williams
Allrecipes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove 'em or hate 'em, it's probably hard to avoid pickled cucumbers in your day-to-day life. Pickles are just about everywhere — from charcuterie boards to hamburgers and deli sandwiches. There are all sorts of ways to make and enjoy pickles. Whether you buy jars at the grocery store...

www.allrecipes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Pickles#Need To Know#Sugar#Food Drink#Cornichon#Jewish#Polish#Dill German
Allrecipes.com

Does Apple Pie Need to Be Refrigerated?

Fridge space becomes scarce around the holidays. After all, you need somewhere to store all those ingredients and leftovers. Until that overcrowding clears up, you'll want to utilize any space you can, and that means your countertops and freezers are about to become much more valuable. Unlike your holiday ham and casseroles, many desserts, including fruit pies, don't need to be refrigerated immediately, but they do need to be refrigerated eventually. Read on to find out which apple pies need to be refrigerated right away and which can stay on the countertop temporarily, how long apple pies last on the counter and in the fridge, and how to freeze apple pie.
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Allrecipes.com

What Is Pub Cheese?

There's nothing like a rich, cheesy dip to go with a bed of nachos on game day or for dunking pita bread or veggie sticks for a snack. If you're out grabbing some beers with your buds, you may double up on the booze with a popular dip known as "pub cheese."
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

How to Make Perfect Crab Cakes

While it may be tempting to grab some of the pre-made crab cakes at the seafood counter, I am here to urge you to make your own at home. It doesn't require any fancy equipment, and a homemade cake is far more delicious. This way, you get to incorporate your favorite herbs, spices, and fillers. Take your crab cake destiny into your own hands, okay?
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Skip the Cookie Cutter This Year, All You Need Is a Cookie Stamp

As a concept, I love making Christmas cookies. In practice, the traditional cut-out and frosted holiday sugar cookies are a total nightmare on every level. The dough is easy enough to make, sure, but the rolling-out process is fussy. The cutting process is even worse. (I have always struggled to get the dough cold enough to maintain its shape when it's cut.) I always end up with edges that aren't quite crisp enough, which results in unrecognizable shapes on the other side of baking. If I do manage to get a nicely shaped cookie, the decorating process is also not in my wheelhouse. I have neither the taste nor the patience to create the gorgeous, colorful cookies that I dream of. Instead, I end up with messy frosted cookies that resemble the handiwork of a third grader.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

20 Showstopping Boozy Holiday Desserts

Seeking an alternative to rum-soaked fruitcake that's still plenty spirited? These holiday desserts — spiked with flavors straight out of your liquor cabinet — deliver with style. Scroll through to find rum balls, eggnog cheesecake, classic tiramisu, and more. But you'd better watch out! Everyone's going to want the recipes.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

10 Marvelous Maple Candy Recipes

The sap of the maple tree is one of nature's sweet treats. We know and love that divine flavor when it's added to a stack of flapjacks or baked goods, but maple's sugary glory also shines when it's turned into candy. With a little practice, the proper equipment, and these easy maple candy recipes, you'll become a maple candy pro in no time. Some of the recipes are made with maple syrup and some are made with pure maple extract; but either way, that unmistakable maple flavor will shine through. Scroll through to get recipes for maple fudge, maple brittle, maple pralines, and more.
RECIPES
howsweeteats.com

What To Eat This Week: 11/21/21.

Here are some of my favorites to take you through a hectic week in the kitchen. Monday is for soup! Make my new lemon ginger couscous chicken soup. It’s so nourishing and comforting. Taco tuesday = my easy ground beef tacos. Keep it simple!. Caramelized onion, brussels and pistachio pizza...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

How to Cook Crab Legs

Many home cooks don't realize just how easy it is to make delicious, restaurant-quality crab legs right in the comfort of their own kitchen. They are quick to whip up, and you don't need any special equipment to prepare a most-impressive platter for your next special occasion, dinner party, or outdoor get together. There are plenty of ways to cook crab legs at home: grilled, steamed, pressure cooked, boiled, or oven roasted. The method that you opt for is largely up to personal preference, especially because crab legs are going to taste very similar regardless of how they are prepared. However, the most straightforward way to cook crab legs is to boil them. Here's how the magic happens.
RECIPES
Gear Patrol

Time to Get Baked. Here Are the Different Types of Bakeware You Should Know

As intimidating as baking may seem, it's not that hard as long as you properly follow recipes, go by the correct ratios and have the right set of bakeware. We talk a lot about cookware — the stuff that goes on top of your stove (and occasionally inside the oven) — but we don't talk as much about bakeware. There are a variety of bakeware types, and none are really that "essential" unless you plan on doing a lot of cooking in the oven. But if you're looking to brush up on your bakeware knowledge, here are some of the most common bakeware pieces to know.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy