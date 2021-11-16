12 Types of Pickles You Need to Know

Many home cooks don't realize just how easy it is to make delicious, restaurant-quality crab legs right in the comfort of their own kitchen. They are quick to whip up, and you don't need any special equipment to prepare a most-impressive platter for your next special occasion, dinner party, or outdoor get together. There are plenty of ways to cook crab legs at home: grilled, steamed, pressure cooked, boiled, or oven roasted. The method that you opt for is largely up to personal preference, especially because crab legs are going to taste very similar regardless of how they are prepared. However, the most straightforward way to cook crab legs is to boil them. Here's how the magic happens.
