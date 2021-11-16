Europa Universalis IV: Origins - Release Trailer

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night has released a new trailer! While fans of the TV anime are currently waiting for the next major arc from the light novels to complete so it gets its official adaptation, the anime franchise is not slowing down in the slightest thanks to the release of a new feature film taking on the first of series creator Reki Kawahara's official companion series, Sword Art Online Progressive, which explores the original Aincrad arc at a much slower pace than seen in the first iteration of the series.

