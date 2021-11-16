Europa Universalis IV: Origins - Release Trailer

The new Magic: The Gathering expansion Innistrad: Crimson Vow has arrived on Magic: The Gathering Arena. To celebrate, Wizards of the Coast has released a new trailer for the set. Crimson Vow features classic horror themes like vampires, werewolves, and spirits, and features all-new gameplay mechanics for the popular collectible card game. You can watch the trailer above. Crimson Vow's story picks up where the previous set, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, left off. With Innistrad plunged into eternal night, Sorin, the vampire Planeswalker, returns to his home plane, joining forces with the Gatewatch to foil to plans of vampire noblewoman Olivia Voldaren, who seeks to marry into the Markov bloodline and take control of Innistrad.
