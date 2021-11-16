ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Europa Universalis IV: Origins - Release Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuild new kingdoms out of old, forging an empire of gold...

www.ign.com

ComicBook

Magic: The Gathering: Innistrad Crimson Vow Trailer Released

The new Magic: The Gathering expansion Innistrad: Crimson Vow has arrived on Magic: The Gathering Arena. To celebrate, Wizards of the Coast has released a new trailer for the set. Crimson Vow features classic horror themes like vampires, werewolves, and spirits, and features all-new gameplay mechanics for the popular collectible card game. You can watch the trailer above. Crimson Vow's story picks up where the previous set, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, left off. With Innistrad plunged into eternal night, Sorin, the vampire Planeswalker, returns to his home plane, joining forces with the Gatewatch to foil to plans of vampire noblewoman Olivia Voldaren, who seeks to marry into the Markov bloodline and take control of Innistrad.
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Progressive Releases New Trailer

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night has released a new trailer! While fans of the TV anime are currently waiting for the next major arc from the light novels to complete so it gets its official adaptation, the anime franchise is not slowing down in the slightest thanks to the release of a new feature film taking on the first of series creator Reki Kawahara's official companion series, Sword Art Online Progressive, which explores the original Aincrad arc at a much slower pace than seen in the first iteration of the series.
COMICS
NME

‘Skyrim Anniversary Edition’ release trailer revealed

Bethesda has released a new trailer for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition ahead of its release. The trailer shows begin by showing off some of the content that will be available in the collection. “Explore a decade’s worth of content” reads a caption as clips from the large number of DLC that are part of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition are shown.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Second Light celebrates the release with the launch trailer

Today Koei Techo and developer Gust release the title Blue reflection: second light in the West. For Nintendo Switch* and Playstation 4* There is a commercial version, but you can also open it on PC Steam. Another console demo is available. We were already able to play Blue Reflection: Second Light for a preview. Koei Tecmo still supplies the launch trailer today.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy release trailer

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is set to be released on November 11 and is set to include the iconic Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas together. Each game has been enhanced and remastered for a new...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

White Shadows - Official Release Date Trailer

Check out the White Shadows release date trailer for a glimpse of the upcoming monochromatic 2.5D puzzle platformer. White Shadows introduces us to Ravengirl, who is trying to escape a dystopian metropolis known as The White City, filled with dangerous machinery. Explore this bleak steampunk world as you cautiously venture across its perilous towers and environments. White Shadows releases on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 7, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

New Halo Infinite Live-Action Trailer Released

The official Halo Infinite Twitter page has released a new “UNSC Archives” trailer to promote the game earlier today. These live-action shorts are intended to expand upon the lore of the iconic Master Chief and his arsenal, and Microsoft has already revealed two trailers in the past leading up to the release of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

'Turning Red': Origin of panda transformation is explained in new trailer

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Young teenager Mei Lee discovers why she can transform into a red panda in the new trailer for Disney and Pixar's upcoming animated movie, Turning Red. Mei (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) is an accomplished student ready for another successful year with her friends until she wakes up as a giant red panda in the clip released on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Trash Sailors - Release Date Trailer

Trash Sailors, the hand-drawn co-op sailing adventure game, is coming to PC on December 16, 2021. The game will also be available in 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Watch the latest trailer for a look at the chaos that awaits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wolfstride - Release Date Reveal Trailer

Wolfstride, the Mecha RPG, launches on PC via Steam on December 7, 2021. Check out the latest action-packed trailer for the game featuring black-and-white, anime-inspired graphics. Wolfstride is about three former partners-in-crime arriving at a turning point in their lives. When they inherit a junkyard mecha called Cowboy, they reunite to enter the planet's most elite mecha competition: the Ultimate Golden God Tournament. With each member lending their unique abilities, the trio must seek out the support and skills of their fellow Rain City residents to take on the toughest mecha opponents in turn-based combat, all while confronting the regrettable choices from their dark past.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Alien: Isolation - iOS and Android Release Date Trailer

Alien Isolation is headed to iOS and Android on December 16, 2021. Check out the intense trailer. Fifteen years after the unsolved disappearance of her mother, Amanda Ripley boards the damaged and isolated Sevastopol space station in search of answers. She enters an out-of-control environment that offers no answers but harbors a terrible secret.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sifu - Updated Release Date Trailer

The third-person Kung Fu action game, Sifu, will be released two weeks earlier than anticipated and will now launch on February 8, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Check out the latest trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Empire of Sin: Make it Count - Release Trailer

Join game director Brenda Romero for a deep dive into what you can expect from Empire of Sin's Make it Count expansion, which brings a new playable boss: Maxim Zelnick, the "Mob's Fixer." Zelnick brings a string of ways to expand your empire, including the Fixer gangster profession, Loan Shark racket, additional missions, weapons, events, and much more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Supply Lines

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Supply Lines, the second mission given to you by Zero. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Da Nang Thang

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of The Da Nang Thang, the fifth mission given to you by Woozie. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Puncture Wounds

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Puncture Wounds, the eighth mission given to you by Cesar Vialpando. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Burst...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GTA: San Andreas Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Air Raid, the first mission given to you by Zero. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. In order...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tierra Robada and Bone County Missions

Welcome to IGN's Grand Theft Auto San Andreas strategy guide and walkthrough, which will lead you through every mission you'll encounter in the Tierra Robada and Bone County area. Listed below are the nine missions you'll find throughout the area. Click the links below to jump to a particular mission.
VIDEO GAMES

