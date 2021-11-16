‘Crack open the cheer’: Budweiser unveils its 2021 holiday cans
ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — Anheuser Busch has unveiled its limited-edition holiday Budweiser cans, and they feature the winner of the company’s Pupweiser contest.
“Crack open the cheer, limited-edition Budweiser holiday cans are here!” the company announced Monday on Twitter .Starbucks debuts holiday cups, all-new seasonal beverage for 2021
Wilson, a Saint Bernard from Ohio, won the nationwide search to be featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans. The cans also feature the Budweiser Clydesdales and a dalmatian.
Budweiser is already looking for next year’s winner. Enter your dog by sending in a picture of your furry friend to the company’s Facebook or Instagram page. You can also tweet the picture to them by using #PupweiserContest.
