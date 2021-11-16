ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

‘Crack open the cheer’: Budweiser unveils its 2021 holiday cans

By Monica Ryan, Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AM9ZD_0cyjlzrA00

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — Anheuser Busch has unveiled its limited-edition holiday Budweiser cans, and they feature the winner of the company’s Pupweiser contest.

“Crack open the cheer, limited-edition Budweiser holiday cans are here!” the company announced Monday on Twitter .

Starbucks debuts holiday cups, all-new seasonal beverage for 2021

Wilson, a Saint Bernard from Ohio, won the nationwide search to be featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans. The cans also feature the Budweiser Clydesdales and a dalmatian.

Budweiser is already looking for next year’s winner. Enter your dog by sending in a picture of your furry friend to the company’s Facebook or Instagram page. You can also tweet the picture to them by using #PupweiserContest.

Anheuser Busch is accepting entries for the 2022 Budweiser holiday cans now through Dec. 15.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Here’s how you can see Budweiser’s famed Clydesdales in Indiana on Friday

CARMEL, Ind. – You can meet the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales in Carmel this week. The famed horses, a symbol of Anheuser-Busch since 1933, will make several appearances on Friday, including a parade through the Carmel Arts & Design District and Midtown. These horses are truly a special breed. Budweiser Clydesdales...
INDIANA STATE
101wkqx.com

The limited edition holiday Budweiser beer cans are here, you won’t believe who is on it!

It’s a doggo!!! In Budweiser’s first-ever “Pupweiser contest,” the winner got front and center on the Bud holiday cans. Ladies and Gentlemen, feast your eyes on the goodest boy, Wilson, a Saint Bernard from Ohio. The Clydesdales, and a Dalmatian will also be featured this year. If you want your pup on a can, they’re already searching for next year’s dog. Use the hashtag #pupweisercontest and hopefully your dog is as cute as Wilson! Such-a-good-bay-beeeeee-boiiii!!!
DRINKS
Observer-Reporter

Add cheer to the holidays with cheesy plant-based appetizers

Reconnecting with family and friends over the holidays means food takes center stage. Perhaps nothing says “happy holidays” quite like a plate of seasonal appetizers. Make your traditional recipes extra special this year with a plant-based twist that starts with cheese. Holiday plant-based cheese dishes combine cheesiness that people love...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Telegraph

Holiday Cheers Market back for 3rd year

ALTON – The Holiday Cheers Market is back for the third year at The Old Bakery Beer Company. Taking place every Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 18, the market features a dozen vendors that rotate every week and offer a variety of goods. “We look forward to...
ALTON, IL
mynews13.com

SeaWorld brings holiday cheer to Central Florida with its Christmas Celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — The weather outside may be on the warmer side, but SeaWorld Orlando is bustling with holiday cheer. SeaWorld Christmas Celebration has returned and runs select dates through Jan. 2. The holiday features new entertainment offerings as well as returning activities. Christmas Celebration also features a holiday menu...
ORLANDO, FL
WVNews

Find your slice of holiday cheer

’Tis the season, and holiday events for all ages are headed your way. There’s something for everyone, so pick an event or two and let’s get merry!. The annual Celebration of Lights drive-through festival is coming to Morris Park, Pleasant Valley Road in Fairmont, beginning Nov. 26. The Park will be open on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6-10 p.m., featuring over 500 lighted Christmas displays over the 1.3 miles course. Admission is $10 per vehicle.
CLARKSBURG, WV
seehafernews.com

Art Forward: Decking the Streets with Holiday Cheer

The following article is written by Courtney Hansen for the Rahr-West Art Forward series. City Hall’s elves (aka the Public Infrastructure Department) have been busy preparing to deck the streets with holiday cheer!. Over the past couple weeks, the team has checked every bulb on the city’s holiday lights to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Budweiser Clydesdales#Food Drink#Beverages#Dalmatian#Pupweisercontest#Nexstar Media Inc
hamlethub.com

The SoNo Collection Holiday Cheer

MUSIC - Spend a day at the festive and beautifully decorated SoNo Collection and enjoy live performances by the Norwalk Symphony, in addition to DJ mixed holiday tunes. STILT WALKERS – Your favorite holiday characters - larger than life!. LETTERS TO SANTA will be collected at the Holiday Greenwall Mailbox...
NORWALK, CT
marketingdive.com

Diageo, Budweiser pitch moderation as holiday revelers make up for last year

Diageo and Budweiser are each launching campaigns around the idea of drinking in moderation, according to company announcements, with the efforts arriving during what could be a particularly festive holiday season following last year's, which was spent in lockdown for many. Diageo's "Know When to Stop" campaign kicks off today...
DRINKS
The Verge

Ring doorbells will be able to greet people with holiday cheer

Ring is releasing some holiday-themed Quick Replies to add some cheer to its doorbell’s automatic answering feature. Instead of the usual “We can’t answer the door right now, but if you’d like to leave a message, you can do it now” types of messages, you can instead have your Ring greet visitors by saying “We’re busy wrapping presents right now,” or have it automatically thank delivery workers for bringing gifts to your door.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Stamford Advocate

The ‘Cheers of Stamford’ to close its doors Wednesday

STAMFORD — Mackenzie's Bar & Grill, a staple in the city for nearly 15 years, will be closing its doors, at least for the time being, on Wednesday, following the owner’s recent death and financial difficulties caused by COVID-19. The restaurant, which has been located at 970 High Ridge Road since 2007, first shared the news in a Facebook post on Friday night, saying that “the current era of Mackenzie’s will be coming to an end.”
STAMFORD, CT
ourcommunitynow.com

Find a Colorado Holiday Market and Spread Some Cheer!

Tis’ the season to bundle up and immerse yourself in adorably decorated villages. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and you know what that means? Decorations! Presents! Santa! And so much more. If you’re looking for special gifts, the best decor, and one-of-a-kind trinkets that you simply can’t find at any “normal” store … a Colorado holiday market is the place for you.
COLORADO STATE
EatThis

ALDI's Much-Anticipated New Holiday Items Are Officially Here

Spooky season is officially over, which means supermarkets are busy stocking their aisles with seasonal staples for holiday feasts. Experts are recommending that Americans plan their menus early this year as grocery shoppers across the country confront shortages, shipping delays, purchase limits, and overall higher prices. ALDI, one of America's...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MySanAntonio

Try Not to Cry After Watching McDonald's New Holiday Ad

The holidays can be a time of great nostalgia for the simple times of your childhood, a point emphasized by McDonald's newest video advertisement. On Sunday, McDonald's UK tweeted a video advertisement for the Christmas season. The video features a girl named Matilda and her imaginary friend Iggy and shows their friendship through the years.
RESTAURANTS
kchanews.com

CC Cares “Holiday Cheer” Deadline This Weekend

Charles City Cares is getting families lined up to receive and give Christmas gifts with their “Holiday Cheer” program. That’s CC Cares’ Kimberly Watkins, who says applications from families to receive gifts through Holiday Cheer are asked to submit their request by Saturday, November 20. Forms are available on the CC Cares Facebook page and at the Charles City Public Library.
CHARLES CITY, IA
EatThis

America's Largest Sandwich Chain Is Bringing Back This Popular Discontinued Item

If there's one kind of story Americans love, it's a comeback story. And in this case, the comeback is one that follows loud complaints from disappointed customers. In the summer of 2020, Subway fans (and some blindsided franchise operators) were outraged when the company decided to cut two of its best-selling sandwiches from the menu. The Roast Beef and Rotisserie Chicken sandwiches were nixed and the move seemed permanent.
RESTAURANTS
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy