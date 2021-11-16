Connecticut State Police say Waterford resident tweeted threats to Gov. Lamont

Waterford — A Waterford man was charged Monday with second-degree threatening after state police said he made several threats to Gov. Ned Lamont on Twitter.

Jonathan D. Wright, 41, of 18 Laurel Crest Drive was served with an arrest warrant Monday at his residence.

According to the warrant application, state police began investigating Wright on Oct. 26 for a tweet made on Oct. 23 in response to a tweet by Lamont. The tweet, posted under the profile name Jonathan Wright (@Jonatha661946), stated, "You are scum living on borrowed time. President Trump knows what you did to the elderly Covid patients that were sent to nursing homes. All is known and you will meet your maker courtesy of a noose and a trap door. Treason = Death."

State police said they also uncovered two other tweets made by Wright previous to the post on Oct. 23. In response to Lamont's posts, one tweet on Oct. 20 stated: "Where you are going, it's not going to matter. Crimes against humanity = DEATH PENALTY."

On Oct. 21, Wright tweeted: "You shouldn't be proud of any of us because we are not proud of you whatsoever. And we will NOT be happy until Justice is served and you are IN PRISON or take a one-way NUREMBERG CODE trip to Guantanamo Bay."

In his post, Wright also claimed the tweet was approved by Donald J. Trump.

State police visited Wright's residence on Oct. 28. Wright, who admitted to making the posts, said he did not mean anything threatening when he wrote them. He said he was just angry about what he had heard.

Wright told the investigators he is a veteran who served in the Air Force for eight years, and that he held a top-secret clearance.

His reasoning behind the tweets was based largely on incorrect information.

In a written statement, Wright said he signed into a Twitter account about a month ago. He stated he'd heard that Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York had resigned in regards to his handling of COVID-19 patients.

While he and his administration were facing criticism for undercounting COVID-19 deaths linked to nursing homes, Cuomo resigned as governor of New York in August after that state's attorney general released results of an investigation that found he had sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Wright also claimed that nursing homes were making money off of COVID-19 deaths and deaths were wrongfully labeled as COVID deaths. He heard erroneously that government leaders had been putting COVID-19 patients into nursing homes to get the elderly sick.

He said he thought if Cuomo was guilty of those actions, then Gov. Lamont could be guilty of them, as well. He said if the governors were guilty, they should not get a "get out of jail free card."

Wright posted a $30,000 bond that had been set by the court. He is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Nov. 29.