Energy Industry

APA Corporation (APA) Announces Successful Flow Test at Sapakara South and Sub-Commercial Black Oil Discovery at Bonboni Offshore Suriname on Block 58

 8 days ago

APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced results from flow testing at the Sapakara South appraisal well and drilling results from the Bonboni exploration well, both operations recently completed on Block 58 offshore Suriname. APA Suriname holds a 50% working interest in the block, with TotalEnergies (TTE), the operator, holding a 50%...

IN THIS ARTICLE
