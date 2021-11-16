APA Corporation (APA) Announces Successful Flow Test at Sapakara South and Sub-Commercial Black Oil Discovery at Bonboni Offshore Suriname on Block 58

MRO – Old Elliott Wave analysis – 2 hour chart from 10/17/2021:. MRO made all-time low Since 1969 during Covid pandemic sell off at $3.02 low on 4/01/2020. Thereafter it started a higher high sequence & already made 17 swings higher from major low. Until the dips remains above 8/20/2021 low, it expect to extend higher in impulse sequence. Previously, MRO was analyzed in a 2-hour chart, on 10/17/2021. It was expected to make at least two more highs to end the sequence started from $10.42 low on 8/20/2021. It was outperforming the Energy sector from August low. In 2-hour, it was ended 3 red at $16.60 & 4 at 15.40 low. While above there it was expected to reach $17.40 level as a possible extension higher before it starts any larger pullback against August-2021 cycle.

