ODP Corporation (ODP) Announces $150 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase and $150 Million Increase in Its Existing Stock Repurchase Plan

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Applied Blockchain, Inc. (PINK: APLD) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the proposed public offering of its common stock. Applied Blockchain intends to apply to list the common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “APLD.” The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO