Stocks

ODP Corporation (ODP) Announces $150 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase and $150 Million Increase in Its Existing Stock Repurchase Plan

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100...

www.streetinsider.com

The Motley Fool

These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Practically Money Machines

Brookfield Infrastructure is virtually inflation-proof. Easterly Government Properties is about as safe of a dividend stock as you'll find. Innovative Industrial Properties has delivered jaw-dropping growth and still has room to run. What's the last thing in the world income-seeking investors want? Inconsistency. If you can't count on sure and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (MAAQU) Opens at $10.18

Today's IPO for SPAC Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MAAQ) (NASDAQ: MAAQU) opened for trading at $10.18 after pricing 6,200,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Udemy (UDMY) Shares Have Failed to Rally After IPO but Analysts Stay Mostly Bullish

Educational tech company Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) made its stock market debut last month after selling 14.5 million shares at the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
mpamag.com

Home Capital board approves share buyback up to $300 million

In the wake of its just-released Q3 earnings report, alternative lender Home Capital Group has announced that its board has approved a share buyback of up to $300 million. “We know one of our responsibilities to our shareholders is to optimize capital and we’ve been – for quite a while – sending clear messages that we will buy back capital, and we were delighted when the [Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions] announced that financial institutions can do that now,” said Yousry Bissada, president and CEO of Home Capital.
MARKETS
Person
Gerry Smith
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (VHNAU) Opens at $10.07

Today's IPO for SPAC Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: VHNAU) opened for trading at $10.07 after pricing 17,400,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
investing.com

Vedanta Surges 8% on Tuesday, Lists Among the Most Moved Stocks on Nov 23

Investing.com -- Shares of the mining company Vedanta Ltd (NS: VDAN ) surged 8% to close at Rs 350 apiece on Tuesday, after declining about 9% on November 18. The stock was among the most moved stocks in today’s session. The promoter companies of the mining major, Vedanta Netherlands Investments...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) PT Lowered to $145 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Michael Matson lowered the price target on Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE: MDT) to $145.00 (from $152.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Echo Global Logistics, For: Nov 23 Filed by: Ferguson Matthew Wagner

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. In connection with the consummation of the Merger, at the Effective Time, each issued and outstanding share of common stock,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EVI INDUSTRIES, INC. For: Nov 19 Filed by: Nahmad Henry M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Cabot Corp. (CBT) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cabot Corp. (NYSE: CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Notice on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), company code 301844044, registered office situated at Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, on 24 November 2021 convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting (hereinafter – EGM) of Shareholders of the Group.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) Files For a Proposed Nasdaq Uplisting

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Applied Blockchain, Inc. (PINK: APLD) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the proposed public offering of its common stock. Applied Blockchain intends to apply to list the common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “APLD.” The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Enact Holdings (ACT) Declares $1.23 Special Dividend; 5.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) declared a special dividend of $1.23 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 26, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Badger Meter (BMI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 0.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) says party to non-binding LOI informed the Company that it is discontinuing discussions

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) disclosed:. On November 23, 2021, the potential acquiror of the esports operations of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (the “Company”), who is a party to a non-binding letter of intent with the Company, informed the Company that it is discontinuing discussions towards the proposed sale of the Company’s esports business at this time. In light of this development, the Company is resuming conversations with other interested parties and intends to provide an update to stockholders at an appropriate time.
VIDEO GAMES
StreetInsider.com

Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Announces Divestment of Lest

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) (“Vinci Partners”, “we”, “us” or “our”), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that Vinci Infra Transmissão Fundo de Investimento em Participações em Infraestrutura, alongside its co-investment vehicles (“the Fund” or “FIP Infra Transmissão”), the family of funds managed by Vinci Partners’ Infrastructure strategy, have entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its 50.1% stake in Linhas de Energia do Sertão Transmissora S.A. (“Lest”or “the Company”), a power transmission concessionaire. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close until year-end 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share, or $2.64 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DBV Technologies to Participate in an Upcoming Investor Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 1st at 8am ET. A live webcast of...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.11). Revenue for the quarter came in at $155.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $146.29 million.
STOCKS

