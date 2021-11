Reading up on the Packers “stock” sale put it in my mind to wonder aloud what it would look like if the Bears did something similar. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not trying to save billionaire owners from spending their own money and making improvements themselves. Ownership should be footing the bill on stadium projects that are beneficial to the fans who come out and everything else that goes with operating a football team. And all without public money, too. Even with that being said, I feel as if everyone has a price point they would be comfortable meeting in order to make their in-stadium experience that much better, or perhaps unique to the holder of that stock. At minimum, I’d consider it at the right price.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO