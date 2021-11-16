Henry Ford hospitals nearing full capacity among 'fourth surge' of COVID-19 in Michigan

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Health officials say a “fourth surge” of COVID-19 in Michigan is underway and that’s causing concern at one of Detroit’s largest healthcare systems.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported a large spike in COVID-19 cases, with more than 21,000 new cases and over 60 deaths since Saturday.

There were more than 3,200 Michiganders hospitalized with the novel coronavirus on Monday -- the highest that number has climbed since April.

Officials with the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit say 330 of those patients are in their hospitals, with 35 others with suspected cases of COVID-19. That’s led to a 60% jump in hospitalizations within the health system and has their hospitals approaching full capacity.

Bob Riney, president of healthcare operations and chief operating officer for the health system, tells WWJ Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites the spike in COVID-19 patients has had an effect on some other patients at Henry Ford hospitals.

“There have been a couple of days where we have had to curtail some procedures in a couple of our hospitals because the overall volume and particularly the growth of COVID put us at capacity,” Riney said.

Riney says if the number of cases doesn't drop, hospitals will have to make more decisions about postponing or curtailing other services and procedures.

About 75% of those hospitalized in the health system are unvaccinated, according to Dr. Adnan Mukarah, executive vice president and chief clinical officer for Henry Ford.

Beaumont Health also reported a spike in COVID-19-related hospitalizations within their health system last week, warning metro Detroiters of the surge in cases.

“We know that cooler weather creates conditions that are more favorable for the virus to transmit,” Dr. Nick Gilpin told WWJ at the time. “Not only because temperature and humidity seem to favor transmission, but also because behaviorally, when it gets cold we all start to gather indoors again, and that means more opportunities for transmission.”

The rising number of cases and hospitalizations come amid some good COVID-related news, however. The MDHHS announced Monday the state has eclipsed a goal it set back in the spring when vaccines first became available -- 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and up are vaccinated, or have received their first dose.

Health officials are still encouraging the public to get vaccinated, as it is the best defense against the virus.

As we hit the 20-month mark since Michigan first began seeing cases of the virus, Riney says hospital workers, especially nurses, are feeling the impact of this latest surge.

“They’re so proud to be doing the work they’re doing, but they’re just dismayed at the constant increasing flux of COVID patients, especially so many of them that are unvaccinated and could’ve made a different choice," he said.