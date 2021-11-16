ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Officially Switches Viewing Metrics, Unveils Weekly Top 10 Lists

By Kelsey Sutton
AdWeek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s daily top 10 lists have become a powerful lens into which kinds of...

www.adweek.com

Business Insider

3 ways to add channels to your Roku

You can add channels on Roku via the device, the mobile app, or the Roku website. Nearly every streaming service is available as a Roku channel — everything from Netflix and HBO Max to CBS All Access and Peacock. The Roku Channel is one channel option that lets you access...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Netflix’s New Top 10 Lists Project the Illusion of Transparency

Another day, another Netflix stat that’s kinda-sorta useful. That’s thanks to Netflix’s just-launched Top10.Netflix.com, the service’s new hub for its movies and TV series leaderboards. Every Tuesday, Top10.Netflix.com will report the service’s most-watched titles when measured by hours viewed during the previous Monday-Sunday among subscribers globally. Four global top 10...
TV & VIDEOS
NBC Chicago

‘Red Notice,' ‘Squid Game' Top Netflix Hours-Watched Metric

Netflix on Tuesday rolled out a new website that measures its most-viewed films and series by the amount of hours users spend watching them. The results? People are watching “Squid Game” and the new action-adventure film “Red Notice” maybe even more than you would have guessed. According to the streaming...
TV & VIDEOS
Wired

Netflix’s New Top 10 Lists Feel Like a Grasp for Relevance

The Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. Earlier this week, Netflix did an uncanny thing: It released viewership statistics. To be clear, the streaming giant has done this before—adding a top 10 carousel to your screen here, dropping a nugget about the popularity of Stranger Things there—but these numbers were different. These numbers were special. Unlike Netflix’s previous metrics, which counted anything watched for at least two minutes as a “view,” the stats released Tuesday ranked shows and movies by total hours watched—and they were global. Whereas Netflix had previously been cagey about its viewership, this seemed like a vast opening of the statistical vault. “‘Nonsense.’ BS.’ ‘Cherry-picked.’ ‘Unaudited.’ We’ve had a lot of feedback about metrics over the years,’” Pablo Perez De Rosso, Netflix's head of content strategy, planning, and analysis, wrote in a blog post. “So this summer we went back to the drawing board.” The move seemed bold, daring.
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

Netflix to release weekly 'Top 10' lists of movies and TV shows

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Netflix (NFLX.O) on Tuesday published its first weekly Top 10 list of the most popular movies and television shows on the streaming service, addressing industry criticism that it has been selective in the information it shares publicly. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told investors the change was...
TV SHOWS
protocol.com

Netflix launches global Top 10 site based on new watch-time metric

Netflix is starting to share a lot more data about the most popular titles on its platform: The streaming giant unveiled a new Top 10 site Tuesday that lists the most popular TV shows and films across the entire service, as well as more specific data for 90 markets. Globally, the company is also breaking out English-language hits and non-English blockbusters, with new lists published every Tuesday.
TV SHOWS
AdWeek

Discovery Expands, Rebrands Streaming Ad Format Offerings

Almost a year after Discovery first unveiled details about its Discovery+ streaming service, the company is expanding the ad formats on both Discovery+’s “ad-lite” tier and its Discovery Go apps for authenticated cable subscribers. Jason Lynch. Jason Lynch is TV Editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across...
TV & VIDEOS
Axios

Netflix debuts new streaming metrics

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled a new website that's meant to provide a more transparent look at how its content is performing. It also unveiled a new way to measure that performance. Why it matters: Netflix has long faced criticism that the numbers it reveals about its content are inconsistent and,...
TV & VIDEOS
infusenews.com

Netflix launches new website for most viewed its top 10 TV shows and films

Netflix has established a new website where it will share weekly metrics on its most popular shows. During its October earnings call, the firm announced that it would abandon its long-standing two-minute viewing time methodology in favour of ranking titles by total number of hours watched. Every Tuesday, the new weekly Top 10 hub will update with lists of the top films and series in the following categories: English-language films, non-English-language films, English-language television, and non-English-language television (Non-English). Each list will reveal how many hours each top-rated TV show or film was watched.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Narcos: Mexico’ & ‘Squid Game’ Top Netflix’s First Weekly TV Streaming Top Ten Chart

Netflix has published its first weekly top ten lists spanning series and films with Narcos: Mexico and Squid Game taking the top TV spots. The streamer revealed at its third quarter financials that it was shaking up the way that it measures and releases ratings data, switching from reporting on the number of households that watch a series or film to reporting on hours viewed. Today, Netflix firmed up exactly what that will look like with Pablo Perez De Rosso, VP of content strategy, planning & analysis calling it an “important step forward” for the company. The first tranche of data includes numbers...
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

New Netflix Metric Is Aimed More At Fans Than Business Partners

In the rollout of its new measurement metric on Tuesday, Netflix’s corporate communications on the subject seemed to emphasize that the company underwent this revamp primarily to satisfy its fan base. But one suspects that subscribers -- i.e., ordinary folk -- who have occasionally taken to social media to cast...
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph

Ugly Betty is number one where? The biggest surprises from Netflix’s global top 10 lists

Ugly Betty will never die. Netflix shared that bombshell with the world this week as it launched a website listing the weekly top 10 most popular TV shows and movies on its service around the world, divided into English and non-English categories. The countdown makes for fascinating and disturbing reading – a reminder that the world is an increasingly small and homogenous place, but that there’s no accounting for local tastes.
TV SERIES
AdWeek

Broadcast Pulls Even with Streaming in October TV Usage

Broadcast networks recorded their highest share of total TV use in months during October, matching the time viewers spent with streaming platforms. (THR / Live Feed) Data shows that live sports and the start of the TV season boosted broadcast television viewership in October, gaining 2 share points to represent 28 percent of total TV viewing that month. (Variety)
TV & VIDEOS
101 WIXX

Netflix’s Top Shows and Movies of All Time (List)

NETFLIX has released a list of its most popular TV shows and movies of all time by the amount of hours they were viewed. They separated them by English language and non-English, but for this we will consolidate the results into one list . . . it’s just easier that way.
TV SHOWS

