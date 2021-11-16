ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Vice President Kamala Harris sets visit to Columbus

By Nia Noelle
 6 days ago

Source: Stefani Reynolds/CNP/startraksphoto.com / WENN


According to NBC4i , Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Columbus on Friday.

A notice from her office said Harris will “underscore how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will benefit Ohioans,” with additional details on her visit to follow.

The investments will cover roads, bridges, water systems, broadband, ports, electric vehicles and the power grid.

It is believed to be Harris’ first official visit to Columbus since becoming vice president.

For the full NBC4 story click here

