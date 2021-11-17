ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Ex-Baltimore County Police Officer Wanted In Pennsylvania, Accused Of Abducting Children

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The search is on for a former Baltimore County police officer accused of abducting his two daughters from a Pennsylvania home.

Robert Vicosa is suspected in a home invasion robbery that happened at some point at a home in Windsor Township, the York Area Regional Police Department said.

Police said Vicosa took a woman captive at gunpoint and took off with his 6- and 7-year-old daughters in the victim’s vehicle.

Even though the children are Vicosa’s daughters, police said they are believed to be in “extreme danger.”

The victim’s vehicle was later found abandoned in Red Lion Borough.

Vicosa was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, a green long-sleeve shirt and muck boots, according to police.

Police are discouraging people from approaching Vicosa if he’s spotted, saying he is believed to be armed with at least one gun.

Vicosa, a former Baltimore County police officer, was terminated from the agency in August.

Anyone who sees Vicosa or his children is asked to call 911 immediately.

Treymac
4d ago

I am praying for the safe return of those two beautiful little girls. This is crazy because just a few months ago this guy who isn't mentally stable was on the streets as a police officer in Baltimore County making arrest. SMH

CBS Baltimore

Two People Wounded In Nottingham Shooting Friday Afternoon, Baltimore County Police Say

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were shot and wounded in Nottingham Friday afternoon, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded to Whitelaw Place about 4 p.m. following several calls for shots fired. Police were notified later the victims were found in the 5800 block of Belair Road in Baltimore. The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information to call 911 or 410-307-2020. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges. Anonymous tips can be sent to 1-866-7LOCKUP, their website, or through their app using the P3TIPS code.    
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Internal Affairs File Reveals Robert Vicosa’s Troubled Past With Baltimore County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Robert Vicosa’s troubles began years before the former Baltimore County police officer carried out a multi-state crime spree that ended Thursday with the deaths of Vicosa, his young daughters and Tia Bynum, a police sergeant, according to disciplinary records obtained by WJZ. Records show Vicosa was the subject of five internal affairs cases over a 13-year span, including one two years ago involving sexually inappropriate behavior that led to a demotion. The police department recommended that he be fired following the conclusion of that investigation, but a trial board decided to keep him on the force. WJZ obtained the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigators Believe Vehicle Hijacked By Vicosa And Bynum Was Still Moving When Fatal Shots Were Fired

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In their ongoing investigation, Maryland State Police now believe they know who likely fired the bullets that killed six-year-old and seven-year-old sisters Giana and Aaminah Vicosa: Their father. pic.twitter.com/wrTST9vHxk — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 19, 2021 “At this point, investigators believe the suspected shooter was [Robert] Vicosa. However, that has to be confirmed pending the autopsy results,” Elena Russo, with state police told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.” While the investigation is still ongoing, Maryland State Police say they suspect that Robert Vicosa fired the fatal shots that killed his daughters and Sgt. Bynum and then himself. But investigators are still working...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Timeline: The Robert Vicosa Kidnapping Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ex-Baltimore County police officer Robert Vicosa, both the daughters he’s accused of kidnapping, and an accomplice, Sgt. Tia Bynum, were found dead Thursday after a days-long manhunt, sources told WJZ. Police began a search for Vicosa after they say he attacked his estranged wife, held her captive and abducted the couple’s 6- and 7-year-old daughters, Aaminah and Giana. Investigators believe Vicosa received help from Tia Bynum, a Baltimore County police sergeant and former co-worker. She was suspended from duty in response to her involvement in the case. Below is a brief timeline of the investigation: Timeline Sunday: Robert Vicosa’s estranged wife called...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Exclusive: Carjacking Victim In Robert Vicosa Case Speaks With WJZ

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — WJZ spoke exclusively Thursday with the victim of a carjacking at the hands of a Baltimore County police sergeant and a former officer who are suspected in a multi-state crime spree. Police said the man was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in Cockeysville by Robert Vicosa, a former officer accused of kidnapping his children from their Pennsylvania home, and Tia Bynum, a police sergeant and friend of Vicosa’s. Vicosa, his 6- and 7-year-old daughters Aaminah and Giana, and Bynum were all found dead Thursday afternoon in western Maryland, sources told WJZ. In an exclusive interview with WJZ, the man said he...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Officials Express Grief After Murder-Suicide That Left Two Young Girls Dead

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Top Baltimore County officials expressed shock and sadness in their first statements after the murder-suicide deaths of former police officer Robert Vicosa, his daughters Aaminah and Gianna, and Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum. Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt on Friday offered her condolences to family, friends and coworkers. “The tragedy that occurred yesterday was beyond horrific,” Hyatt said. “This was a selfish and senseless act of violence that has shaken us to our very core.” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the tragedy was “impossible to comprehend” in a statement released Friday morning. “All of Baltimore County grieves...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Plead With Former Baltimore County Cop Accused In Kidnappings To Return Daughters Safely

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County and York area police implored a former Baltimore County cop accused of kidnapping his two daughters in Pennsylvania and the suspended sergeant he is on the run with to safely return his children. Robert Vicosa, the former officer, and Tia Bynum allegedly committed a kidnapping and armed carjacking in Cockeysville overnight, police said. Sergeant Tia Bynum, a close friend and former coworker of Vicosa’s, disappeared Tuesday. Police believe they are traveling in her car, a 2013 Lexus GS 350 with PA license plate number: KPK2076. Vicosa and Bynums (York Area Regional Police) Police said their investigation is focused on the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Woodlawn Shooting, Baltimore County Police Say

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday afternoon in Baltimore County. Baltimore County Police were called to the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue around 3p.m. on Friday for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the woman to an area hospital where she later died. The investigation into this deadly shooting remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call 911, 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
