Packers put Mercilus on injured reserve

The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday that they have signed Tipa Galeai from the practice squad to fill the void of Whitney Mercilus, their pass-rusher who was placed on injured reserve due to a biceps injury that occurred against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Mercilus was released by the Houston Texans earlier this season and was picked up by the Packers after multiple injuries left them short on outside linebackers. Mercilus, following the injuries to Za’Darius Smith, Randy Ramsey and Chauncey Rivers, is the fourth outside linebacker to hit IR for Green Bay in 2021.
