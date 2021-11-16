ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers put Mercilus on injured reserve

By FOX 11 Sports
Fox11online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers signed LB ﻿Tipa Galeai﻿ from the practice squad to the active...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

wearegreenbay.com

One arrested, one ejected from Sunday’s Packer game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people did not get to enjoy the Green Bay Packers’ 14 point victory over the Washington Football Team inside of Lambeau Field on Sunday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, only one person was arrested and one was ejected from Sunday’s Packer game. There was no information provided as to the reason for the ejection/arrest.
GREEN BAY, WI
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback will start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Love was surprised by what happened with Rodgers, though he’s ready to go on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Davante Adams

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Crushing Aaron Jones News

The Green Bay Packers might be without star running back Aaron Jones for a while. Jones, the Packers star running back, fell to the ground in pain following an injury in the second half of Sunday evening’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Green Bay running back appears to have...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
NFL
madcitysportszone.com

Packers: Matt LaFleur discusses injuries to Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary and Whitney Mercilus

When Aaron Jones went down with a knee injury against Seattle on Sunday Green Bay Packers fans feared the worst. That was especially the case when CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said there were tears in the running back’s eyes when he came out of the injury tent. But it appears Jones has avoided a serious injury.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers OLB Whitney Mercilus suffers season-ending torn biceps

Packers’ LB Whitney Mercilus, who brought added pass rush to Green Bay since the team signed him this season, tore his biceps Sunday and will miss the rest of this season, per source. The 2021 season for Whitney Mercilus in Green Bay is over. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Green Bay Packers sign OLB Tipa Galeai from practice squad, place OLB Whitney Mercilus on IR

The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday that they have signed Tipa Galeai from the practice squad to fill the void of Whitney Mercilus, their pass-rusher who was placed on injured reserve due to a biceps injury that occurred against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Mercilus was released by the Houston Texans earlier this season and was picked up by the Packers after multiple injuries left them short on outside linebackers. Mercilus, following the injuries to Za’Darius Smith, Randy Ramsey and Chauncey Rivers, is the fourth outside linebacker to hit IR for Green Bay in 2021.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Packers Make Five Moves Including Placing OLB Whitney Mercilus On IR

The Green Bay Packers announced five roster moves on Tuesday including placing OLB Whitney Mercilus on injured reserve. Packers placed OLB Whitney Mercilus on injured reserve. Packers signed OLB Tipa Galeai to their active roster. Packers signed OLB La’Darius Hamilton and RB Kerrith Whyte to their practice squad. Packers released...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Did a Vikings rookie just made a dangerous mistake when it comes to the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
NFL
Fox11online.com

Packers player surprises kids at Door County mini football camp

(WLUK) -- A Green Bay Packers player took an evening of flag football to the next level. Packers running back AJ Dillion stopped by the Door County YMCA to participate in a mini football camp for the kids. Dillion spent some time with the kids helping them with football drills,...
NFL
Fox11online.com

Packers dial it back at Wednesday practice while quarterback rehabs

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - It was quite a different Wednesday practice for the Packers, staying inside the the Don Hutson Center and without many key starters. One of those being Aaron Rodgers who called it a mental day and instead took the time to rehab a lingering toe injury. His status for Thursday and Friday practice to be determined but he's confident he will be good to go against Minnesota.
