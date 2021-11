If you are a reader of the Blog for Arizona, you know that Arizona is in the process of redrawing its boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts. The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (AIRC) is required to provide a 30-day public comment period. We are in that time window now. The last hearing is currently scheduled for December 4th – in Tucson. So far, Arizonans have not been shy about telling the commission where to draw said lines.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO