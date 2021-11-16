JUCO Year in Review: Trackman Hitting Leaderboard

With the 2021 season having come to a close, we are looking back at the year that was for members of the Texas Rangers. Today we are looking at pitcher Jake Latz. Jake Latz, 25 year old lefthanded pitcher, was part of what looks like a surprisingly productive 2017 draft class for the Rangers, including as it does not just top three picks Bubba Thompson, Chris Seise and Hans Crouse, but also Latz, John King, Ricky Vanasco, Nick Snyder, and Ryan Dorow. Latz’s was the team’s fifth rounder out of Kent State, even though technically he never actually played for Kent State — after foregoing a reported $1 million bonus from Toronto after being picked in the 11th round in 2014, he went to LSU, redshirted due to a stress fracture in his elbow, threw 8 innings the next season, then sat out a season due to transfer rules.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO