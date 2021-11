Scouting Report: Sugar Paper and Target’s Holiday Collection are sure to make your loved ones ooh and ahh before they even open their gifts. I’m the kind of person who swoons over things like beautifully wrapped gifts. Don’t get me wrong, I love wrapping paper covered in cartoons or Santa’s for the kids and kids at heart, but I admire and aspire to be the person who shows up at the holiday party with a gift that looks like it belongs in a magazine. These are the gifts that are so chic, you want to enjoy them before you even open them.

SHOPPING ・ 11 DAYS AGO