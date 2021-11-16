GHS wrestling in search of more titles

The Pitt Women’s Basketball Team improved to 4-0 on the season following a 69-64 City Game victory over rival Duquesne. Jayla Everett paced Pitt with her 18 points, her second time this season achieving high marks in this statistic for the Panthers. Duquesne’s defense held Everett to 6-of-18 shooting, with two of those being a two-point shot.
The Guntersville boys return 4 starters from last year’s regional tournament team that went 21-4. That has Coach Brett Self excited about the prospects for the upcoming season. “We bring back 4 guys who have been with us for 3 years,” Coach Self said. “We have 6 seniors, so it...
As members of the Arizona State wrestling program stretched on the floor of Desert Financial Arena, they were relieved to be greeted by the roar of a crowd – not the silence of cardboard cutouts. The Sun Devils held their annual Maroon & Gold intrasquad scrimmage last Friday, giving the...
The stage was set for a very familiar scene to fans of the Gordonsville High Tiger football last Friday night as Big Blue made the trek to South Pittsburg’s Beene Stadium for a Class A Quarterfinal test against an ultra talented and stout Pirates football team. For the fourth straight...
Park City girls basketball coach Brett Isaacson knows that the Miners’ 7-54 record since the start of his tenure isn’t very flattering. But he’s also seen how much the program has grown heading into his fourth season at the helm, which starts on Nov. 23 against Kearns. “In terms of...
Candler — (WLOS) The Enka wrestling team continued to prove itself one of the pre-eminent sports programs in all of Western North Carolina during the first wrestling season of 2021. Thanks to COVID the North Carolina High School Athletic Association moved wrestling from a November start all the way to April.
AJ Palumbo and the Penn Hills wrestling team had the same unfortunate experience as many others did during the pandemic last season. Matches were canceled, schedules were changed, and nothing was normal for the Indians. Palumbo, a 220-pound senior, wrestled one match last season. Penn Hills finished with three wrestlers on the roster and didn’t have anyone qualify for a truncated WPIAL Class 3A championship tournament.
– Impact Wrestling has announced a Triple Threat No. 1 Contenders match for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The winner will receive a shot at the Impact World champion, Moose. The match will feature Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona. Also announced for Before The...
Nine individual weight-class championships and 157 total team points for the Soldotna Stars equaled a team championship at the two-day Best Western Bidarka Round Robin Rumble in Homer. Eagle River joined the peninsula teams and finished second in the team scoring. Soldotna dominated with individual championships earned by Jacob Strausbaugh...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back and busy covering several of the biggest sports stories from around the area! Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they discuss upcoming Section IV title games, talk about the historic Elmira College Wrestling return, and recap and update hockey and NASCAR news. Listen in […]
New Texas Pro Wrestling’s Dallas 41 show took place on Saturday night, with Rok-C defending the ROH Women’s Title and more. You can see the full results below, courtesy of PW Ponderings:. * New Texas Pro Lonestar Championship Match: Max Heights def. Chandler Hopkins. * T-Ray def. Johnny Bedlam. *...
The Gunnison Cowboys traveled to Buena Vista last Friday to play the No. 3 seed Demons in the first round of the 1A football championships. The Demons — on a nine-game winning streak — presented the best competition the Cowboys had faced so far this year. To open the game,...
Greenville High School football cheerleaders were recently honored. Head Coach Amanda Goldsboro announced the awards. Lily Prater received the Comet Award and Game Changer Award, Bailey Wilkerson was given the Leadership Award, Lexie Griffin received the Spirit Award, Emma Ketten won the Game Day Award, and the Most Improved Award went to EmmaLeigh Wilfong.
HAMILTON, Mont. — Hamilton Broncs senior quarterback Tyson Rostad sums it up with one word when describing how he’s feeling about facing Laurel Locomotives in Saturday’s Class A State championship game. “I’m ecstatic,” said Rostad. Rostad and the Broncs will be traveling to Laurel in a rematch of last season’s...
So long, super regionals. Peace out, 8-man brackets. It was announced on Tuesday that District 3 would return to a more traditional wrestling postseason than we saw last year, which was anything but. Pennlive’s Dustin Hockensmith first reported the new format, which does away with many of the schedule and bracket tweaks made necessary last year due to COVID protocols.
The lady Pirate GHS Cross country team traveled to the state cross country meet and placed ninth in the state in 4-A competition. The results for the runners are as follows: Laila Martinez 23rd: 21:35 Skylar Charlie 29th: 21:48 Iyessa Arriaga 53rd: 22:51 Cadence Siow 72nd: 23:45 Andria Moquino 105th: 26:59 Leah Pedro 114th: 28:14 Boys Cross Country Two boys from the GHS boys cross country…
First published in the Nov. 13 print issue of the Glendale News Press. The Glendale High School homecoming court this year included (front, from left) Jeta Cooper, Daniel Armstrong, Jacob Barash, Theo Palmiery and N’kiya Freeman. Back row: Alexis Riate, Destiny Givrad, Tabitha Bobias, Ylenna Sera and Aleek Tekehyan.
The Penn State wrestling team opens Rec Hall for the first time this year on Thursday night. Army comes to State College for the Nittany Lions’ first home match of the year. It marks the Black Knights’ first dual of the season, while head coach Cael Sanderson’s side already has a perfect 2-0 start under its belt after beating Sacred Heart and Oregon State last weekend.
Winter sports are in full swing this weekend, as the last remaining fall sports see their conclusions. The football season comes to a close on Saturday when the Quakers face the Princeton Tigers (8-1, 5-1 Ivy) at home. Football is coming off of a tough road loss against Harvard last week. It was the team's first loss against the Crimson since 2013.
