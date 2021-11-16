ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilead sues Lupin over proposed generic of Symtuza HIV drug

By Blake Brittain
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc has said an Indian generic drugmaker's proposed version of the HIV drug Symtuza infringes its patents, in a lawsuit in Delaware federal court.

Gilead accused Lupin Pharmaceuticals of infringing two patents with its Abbreviated New Drug Application for the generic in a complaint entered on Tuesday. ANDAs, which companies file for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of generic drugs, assert that the relevant drug patents are invalid or that the generic wouldn't infringe, and open the applicant to infringement claims from the patent owner.

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals makes and sells Symtuza, a single pill with four ingredients including three components licensed from Gilead. Belgium-based Janssen isn't named as a plaintiff in the complaint. Gilead's patents at issue relate to the ingredient tenofovir alafenamide.

Foster City, California-based Gilead made $488 million in shared revenue from sales of the drug last year, while Johnson & Johnson made more than $2 billion from Symtuza and other HIV drugs, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lupin, Gilead, and Janssen didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Gilead's attorneys Charlotte Jacobsen of Ropes & Gray and Jack Blumenfeld of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell.

The case is Gilead Sciences Inc v. Lupin Ltd, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:21-cv-01615.

For Gilead: Charlotte Jacobsen of Ropes & Gray and Jack Blumenfeld of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

WebMD

FDA Generic Drug Program Shows Progress Toward Lowering Costs

Nov. 18, 2021 -- At least one generic drug approval – and ideally more than one – is needed to spur competition and reduce the overall cost to consumers taking a particular medication. This is particularly true when a drug is difficult to make or has the potential to only treat a small number of patients.
INDUSTRY
geneticliteracyproject.org

Pfizer makes experimental COVID pill Paxlovid available to developing countries as a low-priced generic drug

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has agreed to a license-sharing deal that would allow its experimental covid-19 drug to be manufactured more...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
drugstorenews.com

Pfizer allows generic drug manufacturers to produce its COVID-19 pill

Qualified generic medicine manufacturers worldwide that are granted sub-licenses will be able to supply PF-07321332 in combination with ritonavir in 95 countries. Pfizer and the Medicines Patent Pool, a United Nations-backed public health organization working to increase access to life-saving medicines for low- and middle-income countries, announced the signing of a voluntary license agreement for Pfizer’s COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate PF-07321332, which is administered in combination with low dose ritonavir (PF-07321332; ritonavir).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Czech generic drug maker Zentiva denies report it is for sale

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech generic drug maker Zentiva on Monday denied a report that its private equity owner Advent International had plans to sell the company. The Hospodarske Noviny daily newspaper earlier reported, citing unnamed sources, that Advent planned to sell the company in a transaction that could be worth 2.4 billion-3 billion euros ($2.8 billion-$3.4 billion).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNET

Moderna requests authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine booster for all adults. What to know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Moderna on Wednesday asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of its COVID-19 booster shot for all adults. More states continue broadening the guidelines for who's eligible to get a booster dose. That means you might already be eligible to get an extra dose of the Moderna vaccine -- or another vaccine brand -- to further protect yourself. We'll walk you through who meets the guidelines for receiving the Moderna booster dose and when you can get it. We'll also explain mixing and matching vaccines from the different drug-makers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine boosters: What to know if you got J&J

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster shots for all recipients of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine last week, saying everyone who got the one-dose shot can get another dose of Johnson & Johnson at least two months after they were vaccinated-- or a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna.
INDUSTRY
kptv.com

FDA authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccine boosters for all adults

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for all adults, the companies said. The agency expanded emergency use authorization for booster doses of both the mRNA vaccines beyond who was eligible previously; boosters had been authorized for anyone 65 and older who was vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago and for certain adults at high risk of infection or of severe disease.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Pfizer Boosters Could Protect You for This Long, Leaked Research Shows

While many young people across the U.S. who recently became eligible are getting their first doses of vaccine, many in the older and higher-risk population are getting their booster shots to shore up their immunity against COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 31,464,669 people have received the supplemental shot so far, as of Nov. 17. Health officials have pointed to the effectiveness of the extra dose as a reason for those who are eligible to get one. Now, leaked research is giving the first insights into how long a Pfizer booster might be able to protect you from the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
