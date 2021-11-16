The Green City and Social Injustice

Originally created as a deer park by Charles I in the 17th century, Richmond is the least central of the royal parks, but has fast, easy connections by tube and train to central London. It’s also the largest of the parks, covering an area of 2,500 acres, with a varied landscape of hills, grassland and ancient trees, still encircled by the original walls (albeit rebuilt in places). The capital’s largest Site of Special Scientific Interest, the park is home to a rich variety of wildlife, including owls, kestrels and the herds of roe and fallow deer that have grazed the land since 1637. King Henry’s Mound – a bronze age burial chamber – is the place for views stretching all the way to St Paul’s Cathedral. Fishing, golf, horse riding and cycle hire are all on offer. Afternoon tea at Pembroke Lodge, an elegant Georgian mansion, is a great way to round off a visit.

