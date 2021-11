Alec Baldwin is being blamed for the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust because of his “political views”, his brother claims.Cinematographer Hutchins died after being shot with a gun fired by Alex that he believed to have been safe to use on set. Appearing on The Domenick Nati Show, Daniel Baldwin said that his brother should bare “no responsibility” for her death.He then insinuated that Alec was being blamed for her death by many outspoken conservative commentators because he is a Democrat.“So let’s go ahead and take Alec for his political views and the many, many...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO