ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Leahy retirement sets off scramble in Vermont for successor

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6h6f_0cyjXf1600

Democrat Patrick Leahy’s announcement that he will retire after eight terms in the Senate has set off a scramble in Vermont over the rare opening in the state’s tiny congressional delegation.

While political observers expect Democratic Rep. Peter Welch to be a leading candidate if he decides to run for the seat in 2022, there is also pressure for Vermont to elect a woman. It’s the only state in the nation to never send a woman to Congress.

The opening provides an opportunity for Vermont to rid itself of that distinction, said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics, on Tuesday.

“It would be a good thing for Vermont to have some diversity in its representation in Washington to represent some of the diversity in the state,” she said. “The fact that Vermont has never had a woman's voice representing it in Washington, D.C., with that set of life experience, with that sort of understanding of another dimension to policy questions, it's a loss for the state of Vermont.”

The last time Vermont had an open seat was in 2006, when Bernie Sanders, then a congressman, succeeded Jim Jeffords as a U.S. senator and Welch, then president of the state Senate, took Sanders' spot in the state's only U.S. House seat.

Among the possible candidates for Leahy's Senate seat is Democratic Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, said Garrison Nelson, a retired University of Vermont political science professor and a congressional scholar. But Nelson noted that Gray, a former Burlington attorney who has served as lieutenant governor since January, doesn't have much political experience.

Other names being floated include Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint and state Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, both Democrats. Ram Hinsdale said Tuesday that she is considering running for the House if Welch runs for the Senate.

“It would be a shock to Vermonters if he decided not to run,” she said of Welch.

Welch, who praised Leahy after his retirement announcement, said Tuesday that he will make a decision about his political future “in the coming days.” If he does run for Leahy's Senate seat, Nelson noted that Welch is 74, not much younger than Sanders, now 80, and Leahy, 81.

Welch has developed a spot for himself in the House and is well-liked there, so “this is an intensely personal choice for someone like him,” said Linda Fowler, professor emerita of government at Dartmouth College.

Republicans are likely to struggle fielding a competitive candidate in the liberal state, Nelson said, especially since GOP Gov. Phil Scott has said he’s not interested in running.

The state Republican Party chair sent out a statement after Leahy’s announcement saying they have “an incredible opportunity to recruit the kind of high caliber candidate to win this seat and make Vermont more competitive than ever before.”

Republican Scott Milne, a travel industry executive who unsuccessfully challenged Leahy in 2016, would not say Tuesday whether he is considering running again. He did say, however, that he was unsure whether Welch would be the right person to bring needed change in a “dysfunctional" Washington.

Fowler noted that it might take a while for prospective candidates to decide whether to mount a campaign, so any speculation right now is premature.

“In my experience with potential candidates, they have to look at their finances, where their kids are in school and what their spouse thinks,” she said.

But Fowler noted that Leahy has given potential candidates ample time to figure out what they want to do, given that his announcement came a year before the 2022 election .

“It’s just one more mark of the fact that he’s a very classy guy,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
mountaintimes.info

Patrick Leahy to retire after eight terms

After eight terms and nearly five decades in office, U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy is retiring. He announced his decision during a press conference at the Statehouse Monday morning that was attended by members of the media and his supporters, including his wife, Marcelle. “While I will continue to serve Vermont,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, VT
MSNBC

Pat Leahy, the longest-serving current senator, to retire

As a rule, leaders of both parties like to keep retirements to a minimum. As we've discussed, there's no great mystery behind the strategy: Incumbents generally stand a better chance of winning re-election, and the more members head for the exits, the more party leaders have to worry about competitive contests and potentially messy primaries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kentucky New Era

McConnell on Senator Leahy’s Retirement Announcement

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks today on the Senate floor regarding this morning’s announcement from Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT):. “Earlier today, our distinguished President Pro Tem, the senior Senator for Vermont, announced that he will conclude his incredible run of Senate service. Senator Leahy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Welch
Person
Jim Jeffords
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Becca Balint
Person
Bernie Sanders
Derrick

Sen. Leahy to discuss political future at event in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is set to make an announcement about his political future on Monday. The 81-year-old senator planned a news conference at the Vermont State House before returning to Washington. He planned to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law, but he's also expected to announce whether he intends to seek reelection, said David Carle, Leahy's press secretary.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont Senate#State Senate#Senate President#Democratic#U S House#University Of Vermont#Burlington#Democrats#Vermonters
Rolling Stone

Virginia’s Lt. Governor-elect Interview Veers Off the Rails as She Spreads Covid Misinformation

Dana Bash tried to keep up and fact check Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears as the newly elected official spread Covid misinformation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Bash turned the conversation to Covid vaccines, asking Sears why she opposes Virginia schools mandating the Covid vaccine when they already require vaccines for other common diseases, including polio, measles and chicken pox. “So why is it OK to mandate childhood vaccines in Virginia for so many diseases, but not Covid?” Bash asked. “If the purpose of the Covid vaccine is to prevent us from getting Covid, why is it those who...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NPR

As Georgia grows more Democratic, its members of Congress will not

All year long, as the Biden administration has tried to move forward its agenda, the Democrat's razor-thin control of the House and Senate has been part of the story. And both parties know it. So now we want to spend some time talking about one of the key factors that could influence control of the House next year. And that is, you guessed it, how the states draw their maps this year.
GEORGIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

457K+
Followers
116K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy