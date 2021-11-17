ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Duke basketball players face DWI-related charges

The grandson of Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and the coach's prized freshman recruit who's considered a top NBA prospect face charges related to impaired driving, according to court records.

Michael Savarino, Krzyzewski's grandson, was pulled over for a stop sign violation in rural Orange County just after 1 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Chris Knox, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesman. The 20-year-old Savarino, a junior, was driving teammate Paolo Banchero’s white Jeep and admitted that he had consumed “several shots,” court records said.

“We had a violation of our standards and we’ll handle that internally. We’re already handling it,” Krzyzewski said Tuesday night.

A test showed Savarino had a blood-alcohol content of 0.08%, the level at which a driver is considered impaired, and he was arrested for driving while impaired and driving after consuming under the age of 21, records show. He was released under a written promise to appear in court on Dec. 9, and his license was temporarily revoked.

Banchero, who was riding in the back seat, was cited for aiding and abetting impaired driving and was released at the scene, Knox said. He has a Dec. 8 court date.

Charges of aiding and abetting a DWI can be brought when a person knowingly turns over a vehicle to someone who is impaired or fails to prevent an impaired person from getting behind the wheel.

Banchero started and played 26 minutes in No. 7 Duke's 92-52 win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night. Savarino did not play.

“Two entirely different situations,” Krzyzewski said of his decision to start Banchero. “Headlines might make it look like it’s the same, but it’s not. The decisions we made are in conjunction with my superiors, and we’re taking action.”

Banchero, a 19-year-old freshman, was one of last year’s most coveted recruits and is expected to be picked early in next spring’s NBA draft.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Related
247Sports

Mike Krzyzewski releases statement on Duke star Paolo Banchero, Michael Savarino after DWI charges

Duke head men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski released a statement following charges brought against star freshman forward Paolo Banchero and junior guard Michael Savarino, his grandson, following a driving while impaired (DWI) arrest over the weekend, according to a report by the Raleigh (N.C.) News & Observer. Court records indicate that Savarino was arrested for DWI while Banchero is charged with aiding and abetting DWI.
BASKETBALL
Chronicle

Coach K, players comment on Savarino and Banchero's incident involving DWI-related charges

While there is still no official word on repercussions, in the press conference following Duke's 92-52 win against Gardner-Webb, both head coach Mike Krzyzewski and several players emphasized that Sunday morning’s incident involving junior Michael Savarino and freshman Paolo Banchero would be handled internally. Players also expressed their support for Savarino and Banchero.
BASKETBALL
Mike Krzyzewski
Paolo Banchero
CBS Sports

Duke star Paolo Banchero starts vs. Gardner-Webb after DWI-related charge, punishment handled 'internally'

Duke freshman star Paolo Banchero put up 10 points and a game-high eight rebounds Tuesday in the Blue Devils' 92-52 win over Gardner-Webb just days after being cited for aiding and abetting DWI. Banchero, the frontrunner to go No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, was a passenger in the back seat of his own vehicle driven by teammate Michael Savarino, the grandson of Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, at the time of the incident.
NBA
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest ESPN FPI rankings, Georgia still checks...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Significant Klay Thompson News

The Golden State Warriors have been the best team in the NBA this season and they’ve been doing it without star shooting guard Klay Thompson. Golden State, 14-2 on the season, could be getting Thompson back pretty soon, though. Thompson, who’s been recovering from a torn Achilles and a torn...
NBA
nsjonline.com

Duke’s Banchero, Savarino face charges after DWI stop

Two Duke basketball players reportedly face charges following a drunk-driving traffic stop over the weekend. According to multiple media reports, redshirt sophomore guard Michael Savarino and freshman forward Paolo Banchero were both arrested early Sunday morning. The pair were pulled over near Hillsborough at around 1:00 a.m. early Sunday morning. Savarino, who was driving, registered a blood alcohol level of 0.08%.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

