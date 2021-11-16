ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge blocks tax cut rule in American Rescue Plan

A federal judge has blocked the U.S. Treasury from enforcing a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act that prohibited states from using the pandemic relief funds to offset new tax cuts.

U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler ruled Monday in Alabama that Congress exceeded its power in putting the so-called tax mandate on states. He entered a final judgement in favor of 13 states that had filed a lawsuit and instructed the Treasury Department not to enforce the provision. The judge left the rest of the law in place.

The American Rescue Plan steered $195 billion in flexible relief funds to states but specified that states could not use it as a means to cut taxes by using the federal relief dollars to offset the revenue reduction.

The judge described the tax-cut restrictions as “a federal invasion of State sovereignty" that was “unconstitutionally ambiguous" — leaving states guessing as to whether their tax cuts would trigger a repayment of federal funds.

“The Tax Mandate’s restriction on direct or indirect state tax cuts pressures States into adopting a particular — and federally preferred — tax policy," Coogler wrote. That “may disincentive” states "from considering any tax reductions for fear of forfeiting ARPA funds,”

The lawsuit was filed by Alabama, Arkansas, Alaska, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and West Virginia.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshal called that tax-cut restrictions “an unprecedented and unconstitutional assault on state sovereignty by the federal government.”

Officials from other states on Tuesday also praised the ruling.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the decision “ensures our citizens aren’t stuck with an unforeseen bill from the feds years from now.”

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said it “clears the way” for the state to pursue a sales tax cut on groceries “without fear of federal reprisal.”

Justice Department lawyers representing the Treasury Department argued the money should be used for its intended purpose — pandemic recovery.

“Congress did not provide Rescue Plan funds for States to replace purposeful decreases in net tax revenue; it provided the money to help States economically recover from the pandemic in ways they otherwise could not,” federal lawyers wrote in an August court filing.

Federal government lawyers added, “states are free to cut all the taxes they want, as long as they do not use the federal aid to ‘offset’ any decreased revenue.”

Associated Press writer David A. Lieb contributed from Jefferson City, Missouri.

Daily Montanan

Federal judge rules that states, including Montana, can use funds to offset tax cuts

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Alabama has ruled in favor of attorneys general in 13 Republican-led states — including Iowa, Florida, New Hampshire, Kansas and Montana — that sued the federal government over a section of a coronavirus relief bill that barred states from using relief money to offset tax cuts. The ruling, which […] The post Federal judge rules that states, including Montana, can use funds to offset tax cuts appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Journal & Sunday Journal

Federal court rules in favor of Morrisey in tax cut prohibition case

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey declared victory Tuesday after a federal judge sided with him over the U.S. Treasury Department prohibition against tax cuts if states accept COVID-19 aid dollars. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Morrisey said the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abcnews4.com

Court agrees with AG Wilson, blocks 'tax mandate' in stimulus plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A federal judge Tuesday granted a permanent injunction against a part of the federal stimulus plan that would prohibit states from using COVID-19 relief funds for cutting taxes. The ruling comes after Attorney General Alan Wilson and 21 other states claimed it unconstitutional, back in March....
COLUMBIA, SC
Chanute Tribune

Federal judge rules in favor of states fighting ARPA ‘tax mandate’

(The Center Square) – The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama ruled in favor of 13 states that challenged an American Rescue Plan Act provision prohibiting states from using the federal funding to enact tax cuts. “The Biden Administration was trying to punish fiscally responsible states like...
CONGRESS & COURTS
