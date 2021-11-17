ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journalism

Opinion | Let’s Not Consign Journalistic Transparency to the Memory Hole

By Jack Shafer
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LeIK_0cyjXBjQ00
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

Jack Shafer is Politico ’s senior media writer.

Newspaper proprietors, especially former Washington Post President and Publisher Philip L. Graham , have long subscribed to the idea that their newspaper articles constitute “the first rough draft of history.” Some first rough drafts are more accurate than others, as every journalist will concede. So when reporters uncover new information that undermines earlier copy, they write new stories, updating the record. What they don’t do is go back and erase the original, flawed version. But that’s what the Washington Post did last week.

As Post journalist Paul Farhi reported last Friday , the newspaper removed from its archives two stories from 2017 and 2019 related to the controversial Steele dossier and replaced them with new articles that added and deleted whole sections and also added explanatory text at the top, alerting readers to the changes. Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee told Farhi that the changes had been made because the paper could no longer stand by the accuracy of elements of the story because new information has surfaced, in part from an ongoing criminal investigation. Without getting too deeply into the dossier weeds, the original stories identified businessman Sergei Millian as former spy Christopher Steele’s “Source D.” The heavily reworked versions don’t. The Post also briefly updated and amended a dozen other stories on the topic, according to Farhi.

The deletion/reediting exercise represents the first big test of Buzbee’s tenure since she arrived in June. One standard measure of a newsroom boss is how she grapples with a publication’s errors and miscues. For example, Bill Keller distinguished himself at the New York Times in 2004 when, as executive editor, he ordered a complete review of the paper’s flawed coverage of the run-up to the Iraq war. Keller didn’t delete his paper’s flawed work, all of which was done under previous editors. By acknowledging the errors made by the paper before her arrival, Buzbee matches Keller. But by masking the editorial record, she falls short of his high standards.

We can’t very well accuse the Post of hiding its miscues: In fact, by running the Farhi news article, the Post has tied a bright pink bow to its altered dossier coverage. So let’s salute the Post for correcting the first rough draft based on new findings. Let’s also commend the paper’s media critic, Erik Wemple, for his investigations of where the press erred in its dossier coverage. Other outlets should be as aggressive in correcting the record.

What’s peculiar about the Post ’s method of error correction was its decision to vaporize the two original stories. The original stories can’t be retrieved from LexisNexis , as the Post left that database in late 2020. Post spokesperson Kristine Coratti Kelly tells me the deleted pages can be found on Factiva, a Dow Jones subscription database, but Factiva costs about $249 a month , which makes it expensive for readers who can’t afford the service to determine precisely what the paper’s first rough draft got wrong and how it was amended. Such heavy reworking of years-old copy is so rare it approaches the unprecedented, as American University media history professor W. Joseph Campbell told Farhi. Stephen Bates, a professor of journalism at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, concurs. “It’s hard to have a paper of record if the record keeps changing,” Bates says.

Our main beef isn’t that the Post flubbed a story. Lots of outlets flub stories. Many gave too much credence to the Steele dossier story, as Bill Grueskin just detailed . The issue is how the paper should handle its flubs in the light of new information. Ordinarily, when outlets make mistakes, they note it in a corrections column and append the correction to the original in the web archives to render transparent both the error and the revision. Often, such corrections require moderate bits of rewriting, but rarely to the extent of the Post ’s two dossier stories. (The Post changes are already sending out ripples into the mediasphere. Yesterday, POLITICO rewrote two paragraphs in a 2019 story and added an editor’s note to reflect the Post ’s reworking of its copy.)

Accountability requires journalists to show how their work was flawed if they choose to correct or retract. (The Post did not retract its piece, Farhi reported.) In 1981, when the Washington Post was scandalized by the fabulism of Janet Cooke’s “ Jimmy’s World ” story, purportedly about a child addict, Post ombudsman Bill Green filed a 14,600-word account of how the paper had been duped, an account the Post still hosts on its website . When Jayson Blair’s fabulism rocked the New York Times in 2003, the paper kept the scores of Blair stories in which he lied or plagiarized on its site with editor’s notes detailing his deceptions, and it published a lengthy investigation of his misdeeds. (The Times ’ Blair page’s links are broken now, but the stories can be easily Googled by title.)

This sort of transparency is superior to the rewrite and erase strategy the Post just deployed. Readers shouldn’t have to purchase pricey news databases to determine what newspapers originally published. But not all is lost. Thanks to the Internet Archive, the enterprising can retrieve the Post ’s vanquished pages. To save you the time of using the Archive — it took me a while to locate the pages — here are the URLs for the Post ’s original March 29, 2017 , and Feb. 7, 2019 , pieces. The rewritten pages can be found on the Post ’s site ( here and here , respectively). To save you the bother of comparing, here are text comparisons of the March 29 and the Feb. 7 pieces.

Back in pre-web days, the best way to keep tabs on a newspaper’s honesty quotient (short of stealing somebody’s LexisNexis account) was to clip stories or check microfilm. Then came the web, and it became an easy matter to dial up a newspaper’s back pages. But no more. At some publications, the written record can be expunged if it contains embarrassing information. Now the Post is tossing old, flawed stories down the memory hole. Is this how journalism dies … in darkness?

******

A decade ago, I tried to track down the origin of “first rough draft of history.” Later, my friend Michael Socolow found an even earlier mention than mine, moving the date back to 1914. Can anybody beat Socolow? Send citation to shafer.politico@gmail.com . My email alerts are first, my Twitter feed is all draft, my RSS feed is rough.


CORRECTION: The sign-off portion of this article originally cited an incorrect date for the first sighting of the "first rough draft" observation.

Comments / 0

Related
westsideseattle.com

Pat's View: Be a better journalist

Most people are not journalists and don’t really understand what that designation means or what straight ahead news journalism requires. I’m distinguishing it from advocacy journalism, opinion journalism, and any writing that takes a politically driven side. To be a journalist in the long held and widely understood definition, is to learn about facts, events, policies, studies, and more in as unbiased a way as possible then using objectivity as the guiding principle, relate those facts in a story so as to communicate them clearly.
JOURNALISM
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Rittenhouse judge - who was put on the bench in 1983 by a Democratic governor - brings down gavel on trial after being slammed as a racist and weathering a torrent of abusive and menacing messages

Trial TV cameras may have focused on Kyle Rittenhouse after his acquittal, but another person in the courtroom attracted much of the spotlight during the explosive case – Judge Bruce Schroeder. The 75-year-old jurist has earned a reputation for his mix of approachability and a no-nonsense attitude that can make...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Keller
Person
Sergei Millian
Person
Jayson Blair
Person
Christopher Steele
The Independent

What’s next for Kyle Rittenhouse: Leaving Kenosha as college, Congress and a bitter battle over his $2m bond awaits

After avoiding a possible life behind bars, Kyle Rittenhouse left Kenosha courthouse a free man to pursue a potential life of either nursing, politics or relative anonymity.But his acquittal of first-degree intentional homicide may not end his legal woes as a battle brews over who gets the $2m raised for his bond, and his case is referred to the Department of Justice for possible federal charges.Immediately after the verdict, defence attorney Mark Richards said Mr Rittenhouse would likely leave Wisconsin, move to a new area, and fade into obscurity as the intense national media attention subsides.“He has to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#The Internet Archive#Memory Hole#Ap Photo#The Washington Post#The New York Times
NME

Carole Baskin responds to claims that Homeland Security have found her ex-husband “alive and well”

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has commented on claims that Homeland Security have found her ex-husband Don Lewis “alive and well” and living in Costa Rica. Lewis went missing six years after the couple married in 1991 and he was legally declared dead in 2002. Rumours raised in the first season of the Netflix docu-series have suggested Baskin was involved in Lewis’ disappearance, which she has publicly denied.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Former New York Times reporter says editors sat on her damning Kenosha coverage until after the 2020 election

The Hunter Biden laptop scandal apparently wasn’t the only damning story the press conspired to conceal last year during the presidential election. Former New York Times journalist Nellie Bowles alleges her reporting from Kenosha, Wisconsin, where she discovered the Black Lives Matter riots had wreaked unimaginable damage and suffering on one of the city’s poorer and multiracial commercial districts, was held back until after the election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Iraq
thecut.com

Say Hello to President Kamala Harris

I suppose it’s fitting that this is the way America got its first woman president — not with an election, but with an ass exam. Today, Joe Biden had a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and needed to undergo anesthesia. So while he was sleeping with a tube up his butt, the power of the presidency was temporarily transferred to Vice-President Kamala Harris. Countries like New Zealand, Germany, Finland, Costa Rica, Thailand, and Denmark have all had female leaders at least once for quite some time now. But hell, yeah, madam (acting) president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Biden proves the haters wrong

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Over the summer, before the Senate passed the bipartisan infrastructure deal with 19 Republican votes, the White House’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

"I am extremely close:" Michael Cohen days away from house arrest release

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to Donald Trump, will be released from home confinement Monday after serving a three-year term between house arrest and federal prison. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and lying to Congress about business in Russia. "I am done Sunday night," Cohen told...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
147K+
Followers
9K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy