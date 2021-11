If you went outside in Lubbock this weekend, then you might have noticed the horrible smell in the air. I was leaving my apartment on Saturday and thought I smelled cigarette smoke. I was confused because I don’t smoke, and my complex doesn’t allow smoking either. I sniffed my jacket, wondering if maybe I wore it around my dad after he went to the cigar shop, but it wasn’t that. So I just shrugged it off and figured someone was smoking nearby.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO