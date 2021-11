Kane Brown is nominated for three CMA Awards for his collaboration with Chris Young titled “Famous Friends.” He says it’s all good with him win or not tomorrow night. “That’s what’s good about me is I’m as laid-back as ever. So, nothin’s goin’ through my mind. You know … if I win I win, if I don’t I don’t. And, I get to perform regardless with one of my good friends in country music, so … it’s a good week.”

