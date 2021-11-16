ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson ‘Return-ing to Hogwarts’, on HBO Max

By ABC Audio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 20th anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter film, HBO Max has announced that Harry, Ron, and Hermione are going back to school. Specifically, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson will...

d1softballnews.com

Harry Potter reunion, Emma Watson’s post on Instagram

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turns 20. Two decades have passed since the arrival in the cinema of the first film of the fantasy saga based on the novels of JK Rowling, whose success is worldwide. The life of the actors involved in the cast has changed dramatically and the protagonists will find themselves in one reunion on HBO Max, just announced and already long awaited. A project in style Friends Reunion, able to involve different generations.
Variety

Eddie Redmayne: Playing Trans Character in ‘The Danish Girl’ Was a ‘Mistake’

Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne has said that playing a trans character in “The Danish Girl” was a “mistake.” Based on true events, Redmayne played one of the first people in the world who underwent gender reassignment surgery in the Tom Hooper-directed film. Redmayne, who won a best actor Oscar in 2015 for playing disabled scientist Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything,” earned an Oscar nomination in the same category a year later for “The Danish Girl.” There were demands at the time for the character to be played by a trans actor. “No, I wouldn’t take it on now. I made that...
Decider

J.K. Rowling Will Not Return for HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,’ But Will Be In Archival Footage

According to People’s source, Rowling “will not make a personal appearance in any new content for the special.” This news comes after Rowling went under fire for a slew of anti-transgender statements made, starting in June 2020 and continuing over time. Although she denied that her views on feminism were transphobic, she penned an essay on her controversial opinions in a lengthy post shared to her website a few days after appearing to target trans people in a flurry of tweets.
Digital Trends

Harry Potter stars will reunite for Return To Hogwarts special on HBO Max

It may be a quiet Christmas at Hogwarts, but HBO Max is ringing in the new year with a Harry Potter celebration. On New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022, HBO Max will premiere a reunion special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. As the title suggests, it’s a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the very first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. All three of the main stars, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron), and Emma Watson (Hermione), will join director Chris Columbus for “an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations.”
NBC New York

Wizarding School Is Back in Session: ‘Harry Potter' Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

Here's something even Gryffindors and Slytherins can agree on: This reunion is going to be magical. It's been 20 years since the film premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," and HBO Max wants to celebrate. On Nov. 16, the streamer announced that in honor of the milestone, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other cast members from all eight films will be returning to the hallowed halls of Hogwarts for the first time, for "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts."
Elle

Emma Watson Teases Harry Potter Anniversary Special

It looks like 2022 is already shaping up to be a pretty excellent year, thanks to Emma Watson and the rest of the Harry Potter cast, who'll be reuniting for a 20th anniversary special of the franchise on January 1. 'Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and...
Collider

How Writing a Screenplay Helped Emma Thompson Get Through Her Divorce from Kenneth Branagh

Many of us know the agony of divorce. Not as many of us know the agony of a very public divorce. Unfortunately for actress and screenwriter Emma Thompson, a very painful, public divorce is exactly what happened to her. She would eventually heal and even remarry, but only after allowing herself to channel one of the greatest romance writers of all time: Jane Austen. After marrying actor/director Kenneth Branagh in 1989, the power couple – then known in the British media as “The Ken & Em show” – rose to meteoric fame after they starred in the romantic thriller Dead Again in 1991, which Branagh directed. As the media obsessed over the couple who would make six movies together, Thompson and Branagh seemed to lose their individual identities. They soon refused to do any interviews together in an effort to preserve their own personal brand. But life can be tough in the spotlight, as a couple or as an individual, and if Hollywood loves anything, it’s building up a famous couple and then bringing them down (Brangelina, anyone?). And that’s exactly what happened to the Ken & Em show.
Us Weekly

Emma Thompson Dances Up a Storm at Adele Concert: Watch the Oscar Winner Bust a Move

Dance like nobody is watching! Emma Thompson was spotted getting her groove on during An Audience With Adele, and her moves are already going viral. Adele, 33, played The London Palladium for the U.K. concert special, which aired across the pond on ITV Sunday, November 21. The “Easy On Me” singer invited tons of A-Listers. Emma Watson, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, Daniel Kaluuya and Mel B. were just a few of the recognizable guests in the 2300-seat theater.
MovieMaker

Danish Girl Regrets; King Richard‘s True Stories; RIP Peter Aykroyd

Eddie Redmayne says playing a trans woman in The Danish Girl was “a mistake”; the true story of some key scenes in King Richard; R.I.P. Peter Aykroyd. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. But First: Check our homepage this afternoon and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to be...
